Mach2 Elevates Private Aviation with Transparent Bidding and Live Empty Leg Access

Real-time bidding and 1,700+ empty legs give clients full visibility, direct access to operators, and greater control over private jet charter.

For too long, clients accepted pricing without visibility. Mach2 changes that by creating competition, while EmptyLegFinder unlocks hidden value.” — Zaher Deir, CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The private aviation industry has long operated on a model defined by limited transparency, delayed responses, and restricted price visibility. Mach2 , a live bidding and charter connectivity platform, is redefining this approach by introducing a real-time marketplace where private jet operators compete directly for client bookings, giving clients greater control and clarity.In parallel, Mach2 has expanded its ecosystem with EmptyLegFinder.aero , a dedicated platform providing access to over 1,700 live empty leg flights plus over 200 flights added daily, offering additional flexibility and value for private aviation users.A Traditional Model Under PressureFor decades, booking a private jet has followed a familiar pattern:Clients submit a request.They wait for a response.They receive a quote — often without a clear way to assess whether it reflects true market value.In a market driven by relationships and fragmented communication channels, benchmarking pricing has remained a challenge, even for experienced private flyers and professional travel managers.A New Approach: Real-Time Competitive BiddingMach2 addresses this inefficiency by introducing a bidding-based marketplace, where multiple operators can respond to a single charter request.Instead of relying on a single quote, clients receive:• Multiple competitive offers from verified operators• Real-time pricing visibility• The ability to compare options based on aircraft, availability, and cost• Full control over the final decisionThe result is a shift from price acceptance to price discovery.Built for Discerning Clients and Their AdvisorsMach2 has been developed with the needs of:• High-net-worth individuals• Family offices• Corporate executives• Executive assistants and travel coordinatorsBy removing unnecessary intermediaries and enabling direct communication with operators, the platform ensures that decision-makers have greater transparency and control over every booking.Mach2 does not participate in pricing or negotiations.All transactions are handled directly between the client and the operator.Additional Advantage: Access to Empty Leg OpportunitiesFor clients with flexibility in their travel schedule, EmptyLegFinder.aero provides access to a growing pool of over 1,700 empty leg flights available at any given time.These repositioning flights, often available at significantly reduced rates, can offer substantial savings while maintaining the same level of service and aircraft quality.Through EmptyLegFinder, clients benefit from:• Real-time visibility of empty leg availability• Direct contact with operators• No added commissions or markups• Smart alerts that notify users when matching routes become available• The ability to act quickly when the right opportunity appearsDelivering Efficiency Through VisibilityWith a network of over 450 certified operators and over 3500 private jets, Mach2 provides access to a wide range of aircraft. Our smart search algorithm will match the requested flight in real time based on proximity and operational suitability.Combined with EmptyLegFinder’s live availability stream, the ecosystem offers both:• Precision through on-demand charter• Opportunity through empty leg accessThis dual approach enhances efficiency and ensures that clients are always presented with the most relevant options.A Shift Toward Market TransparencyThe introduction of a bidding-based marketplace, combined with real-time empty leg visibility, reflects a broader evolution in private aviation.“Private aviation has traditionally lacked visibility when it comes to pricing and availability,” said Zaher Deir, Founder of Mach2.“Mach2 brings transparency through competition, while EmptyLegFinder provides access to opportunities that were previously difficult to see.”About Mach2Mach2 is a live bidding and charter connectivity platform designed to connect private jet operators, and end users in a transparent, efficient, and neutral environment. With over 450 operators onboarded, Mach2 enables real-time charter requests, competitive bidding, and direct communication between clients and operators.About EmptyLegFinderEmptyLegFinder.aero is a dedicated platform for discovering private jet empty leg flights in real time. Powered by Mach2, it provides access to thousands of repositioning flights globally, allowing users to connect directly with operators and take advantage of flexible travel opportunities.Media Contact📧 support@mach2.aero

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