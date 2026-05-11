EmptyLegFinder.aero Surpasses 22,000 US Private Jet Empty-Leg Flights Tracked Since February Launch

Real-time data platform monitors 1,800–2,000 live empty-leg flights daily across the US; more than 4,000 travelers have used the service since February 18

The first three months proved the platform could reliably surface live availability. The next phase adds pricing transparency, smarter deal evaluation, and a stronger edge for our members.” — Tariq Deir, CEO and Founder

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empty-leg data platform EmptyLegFinder.aero has processed and archived more than 22,000 US private jet empty-legflights since its public launch on 18 February 2026. The platform, operated by ACOM Aviation Limited, continuously monitors between 1,800 and 2,000 live empty-leg flights at any given moment — providing US travelers with real-time visibility into a market segment that has historically been opaque, fragmented, and difficult for the individual buyers to navigate.Empty legs, repositioning flights that private jet operators discount heavily to recover costs on otherwise non-revenue sectors, are one of the few practical entry points to private aviation for price-conscious travelers.EmptyLegFinder.aero aggregates this inventory into a single searchable platform, surfacing live availability nationwide and connecting members directly with the operating carrier.Of the 1,800–2,000 flights live on the platform at any given time, between 5% and 10% currently carry transparent published pricing directly from operators. Increasing that share is a stated priority of the platform's roadmap."What Kayak did for airline travel, EmptyLegFinder.aero is doing for empty legs — putting transparent pricing and live inventory directly in the hands of travelers, so they can shop the market themselves rather than rely on whoever happens to call them back," said Tariq Deir, founder and CEO of EmptyLegFinder.aero, an ACOM Aviation Limited company. "The private flyer has been the least-served participant in this market for too long. Our job is to change that — flight by flight, operator by operator."Since launch, more than 4,000 US travelers have used the marketplace, generating over 350 direct operator contact requests through the platform's interface. Members receive automated route-based alerts whenever new empty-leg inventory matching their preferred origin and destination becomes available.EmptyLegFinder.aero is also developing a price estimation feature, drawing on its growing archive of historical flight data, designed to give travelers a defensible reference point when evaluating quoted prices. The capability is intended to help individual buyers identify genuine value and negotiate from a position of better information.The company is positioning itself as a market data layer for the empty-leg segment, rather than a transactional broker.EmptyLegFinder.aero does not act as a broker, does not represent operators, and does not take commission on flights booked through the platform. Its revenue model is subscription-based, paid by members for access to live inventory, alerts, and operator contact information.The platform aggregates inventory from a wide range of US Part 135 operators. Further development of the platform's data, intelligence, and pricing capabilities is planned through 2026.________________________________About EmptyLegFinder.aeroEmptyLegFinder.aero is a real-time empty-leg data platform serving the US private aviation market. Launched publicly on 18 February 2026, the service tracks live empty-leg inventory across operators nationwide,alerting members to priced and unpriced opportunities and connecting them directly with the operating carrier. EmptyLegFinder.aero is operated by ACOM Aviation Limited.About ACOM Aviation LimitedACOM Aviation Limited is a UK-based aviation technology company founded in 2021 developing digital products and platforms for the private aviation industry. The group focuses on building tools that improve market transparency, operational efficiency, and access for participants across the private aviation ecosystem.EmptyLegFinder.aero Media Team media@emptylegfinder.aero

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