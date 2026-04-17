Traffic Alert - VT Route 102 / Kemp Hill Rd, Canaan
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Derby
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 102 / Kemp Hill Rd, Canaan has no obstruction in the area of LINES AND POLE HAVE BEEN CLEARED, ROAD IS OPEN, WORK CREWS MAY STILL BE OPERATING IN THE AREA USE CAUTION due to a powerline(s) down.
This incident is expected to last for . Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
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