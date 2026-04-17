Traffic Alert - VT Route 102 / Kemp Hill Rd, Canaan

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 102 / Kemp Hill Rd, Canaan has no obstruction in the area of LINES AND POLE HAVE BEEN CLEARED, ROAD IS OPEN, WORK CREWS MAY STILL BE OPERATING IN THE AREA USE CAUTION due to a powerline(s) down.

This incident is expected to last for . Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.