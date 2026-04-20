Business Reporter: Operating model discipline is the missing link in scaling AI

Why scaling AI requires an enterprise-wide shift in how organisations operate

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Shubhradeep Guha, Chief Delivery Officer at technology company Publicis Sapient, talks about the root cause of why AI projects often fail to deliver value at scale. As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, many are encountering a critical challenge: systems that perform well in controlled pilots often stall in real-world environments. While models may demonstrate strong results in isolation, scaling them across complex organisations exposes deeper structural issues that hinder progress. The root of the problem lies not in the models themselves, but in the environments in which they operate. AI systems are inherently probabilistic and continuously evolving, introducing variability that traditional operating models are not designed to handle. As these systems move into production, curated datasets are replaced by dynamic enterprise data, leading to model drift and the emergence of monitoring gaps. This instability makes it increasingly difficult to maintain performance consistency and realise consistent business value at scale.To overcome these challenges, organisations must shift from project-based thinking to system-level ownership of shared AI services. This approach embeds accountability across the lifecycle of AI systems, ensuring they remain reliable under real-world conditions. Establishing explicit decision rights is critical, clarifying where AI can operate autonomously and where human oversight is required. Defining acceptable variance allows organisations to manage, rather than eliminate, the inherent unpredictability of AI. Finally, modernising core infrastructure ensures systems can support real-time data, observability and resilience at scale.To find out more about how to build an operating environment that can sustain state-of-the-art AI models, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.co.uk, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About Publicis SapientPublicis Sapient is a technology company that provides enterprise AI platforms and services. With over 30 years of digital business transformation experience, we enable enterprise clients to transform how they operate and serve their customers, unlocking new value and enabling them to thrive in an AI-driven world. Our platforms Sapient Slingshot Sapient Bodhi and Sapient Sustain use AI built off this deep enterprise context to help organizations modernize their legacy tech systems, build agentic solutions, and automate their IT operations. The combination of our AI platforms and the expertise of our people enables us to deliver faster and more effective outcomes through solutions that are specific to the unique needs of our clients’ businesses, their industries and their customers. Publicis Sapient is the technology hub of Publicis Groupe, uniting 20,000 people worldwide across 28 countries.

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