ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (April 17-20)

Two freeway closures for improvement projects are scheduled in the metro Phoenix area this weekend (April 17-20), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Other lane or ramp restrictions also are planned. Allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed for these weekend freeway restrictions:

Northbound State Route 51 closed between Interstate 10 (Mini-Stack Interchange) and Colter Street (north of Camelback Road) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 20) for surface asphalt removal as part of pavement improvement project. All I-10 and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramps to northbound SR 51 closed. Southbound SR 51 HOV ramp to eastbound I-10 also closed. Detours : Consider using northbound I-17 as an alternate freeway route . Drivers on I-10 and Loop 202 near SR 51 also can use detours that include northbound 16th, 24th and 32nd streets.

Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Price Road and Arizona Avenue in Chandler from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 20) for widening project. Southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) ramps to eastbound Loop 202 closed. Detours : Alternate routes include eastbound Chandler Boulevard and Germann Road. Note : Westbound Loop 202 off-ramp at McQueen Road closed until mid-June starting at 2 a.m. Saturday (April 18) for reconstruction. Consider exiting at Cooper Road or Arizona Avenue.

Northbound Interstate 17 narrowed to two lanes near Loop 303 from 9 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday (April 18) for work on the Loop 303 improvement project between I-17 and 51st Avenue. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

North- and southbound I-17 ramps to westbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday nights (April 19-21) for widening project. Westbound Loop 101 narrowed to two lanes between I-17 and 51st Avenue. Detours : Consider using westbound Union Hills Drive or westbound Deer Valley Road to 35th Avenue to reach westbound Loop 101. Also : Westbound Loop 101 on-ramp at 27th Avenue also closed during these overnight restrictions. Note : Northbound I-17 on-ramp at Deer Valley Road will be closed until mid-June starting at 11:30 p.m. Sunday (April 19) for widening project.

Restriction schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.

Most improvement projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters also approved Proposition 479 in November 2024, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.

Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.