Project Spotlight: SR 72 pavement rehabilitated in Western Arizona

BOUSE – Ten miles of State Route 72 through the Western Arizona community of Bouse sports new surface asphalt, guardrails and more thanks to an $8.8 million Arizona Department of Transportation improvement project.

The pavement rehabilitation project, which began last August, milled and replaced the existing pavement with new pavement between mileposts 20 and 30. In addition to new guardrails and end terminals, crews installed new fencing, signage and pavement markings, among other upgrades.

This improvement benefits area residents and others using SR 72, which travels between US 60 near Vicksburg and SR 95 south of Parker. It also supports ADOT’s commitment to protecting Arizona’s investment in highway pavement.

For more information, please visit State Route 72, between milepost 20 and 30 pavement rehabilitation at azdot.gov/projects > Southwest District.