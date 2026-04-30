ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (May 1-4)

PHOENIX – Closures or lane restrictions are scheduled for freeway improvement projects in the Phoenix area this weekend (May 1-4), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed for these weekend freeway restrictions:

Northbound State Route 51 closed between Glendale Avenue and Shea Boulevard from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 4) for surface asphalt removal as part of pavement improvement project. Northbound SR 51 on-ramps at Indian School Road, Colter Street and Bethany Home Road also closed . Detours : Consider using northbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route . Drivers on northbound SR 51 should consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound Seventh Street to northbound Cave Creek Road and eastbound Cactus Road to SR 51.

Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed at Gilbert Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 4) for widening project. Westbound Loop 202 on-ramps at SanTan Village Parkway, Val Vista Drive and Lindsay Road also closed. Detours : Traffic will detour at the Gilbert Road interchange. Alternate routes include westbound Williams Field, Pecos and Germann roads.

Southbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to two lanes between Princess Drive/Pima Road and Shea Boulevard from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 4) for pavement improvements. Allow extra travel time. Consider alternate routes including southbound SR 51 . Use caution and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching the traveling through all work zones.

Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed overnight between Tomahawk and Crismon roads from 10 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday (May 3) for pavement sealing. Detours : Alternate routes include westbound Southern Avenue or Baseline Road. Note : Westbound US 60 also narrowed to one lane overnight between Mountain View and Tomahawk roads from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (May 2) and from 10 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 4). Allow extra travel time.

Restriction schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.

Most improvement projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters also approved Proposition 479 in November 2024, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.

Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.