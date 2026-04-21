Surmado Launches Code Review: Standards-Based PR Review at $15 a Month

Surmado Logo featuring Scout the Narwhal

100 PRs for the price of one review on Claude Code Review. Zero data retention standard. No per-seat pricing.

We built Surmado Code Review so every commit gets checked against your own rules, for less than what the other tools charge per review.” — Luke, Founder, Surmado

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surmado, Inc. today launched Surmado Code Review, automated pull request review that checks every commit against a team's own standards document. $15/mo for 100 PRs. No per-seat pricing. Unlimited repos.

Surmado Code Review is v7. It runs on 14 of Surmado's own repos. Every PR the team ships goes through it first. The company built it for itself before opening it up.

The Pricing Gap

AI code review has become a crowded category. The economics don't work for small teams shipping daily.

Claude Code Review: $15 to $25 per PR. Team and Enterprise plans only. Not available for Zero Data Retention organizations.

CodeRabbit: $24 per developer per month. $120/mo for five devs.

Greptile: $30 per developer per month. $150/mo before overages.

Surmado Code Review: $15/mo flat. 100 PRs. Unlimited seats. Zero data retention by default.

Claude Code Review is priced for one high-stakes PR per sprint. Surmado covers every PR a team ships.

A Different Approach, Not a Lesser One

Scout reads the diff against the team's STANDARDS.MD. That's a plain-language document of the team's conventions, architecture patterns, and review rules. Scout returns structured output: what's good, what needs work, questions to consider, a data contract check, and a human reviewer brief.

It's not a generic AI review. It's tuned to the team's rules.

What Makes It Different

Human reviewer brief. A structured summary for the teammate doing final review. What changed. Where to focus. What decisions need human judgment.

Standards-anchored. Reviews are tied to the team's own conventions. As a team grows, STANDARDS.MD becomes an enforced contract on every commit.

Data contract checks. Scout flags when a PR touches schema paths, fields, or read/write patterns in the data layer. Breaking changes get caught before they merge.

Zero data retention, standard. We never look at your code. Diffs go to the LLM at review time and are not retained on our servers. We use Anthropic and OpenAI APIs under their commercial terms, which prohibit training on customer data. Available to every customer, not gated behind an enterprise contract.

Pay for reviews, not seats. One person sets it up. Everyone who pushes gets reviewed. Adding developers does not increase the bill.

How It Works

Two clicks. Then it just works.

Connect GitHub via OAuth. Scout writes your STANDARDS.MD with you by asking how you'd explain your codebase to a new teammate, then turns that conversation into a review rulebook. Every push to an open PR triggers an automatic review in about two minutes.

Follow-up commits get context-aware re-reviews that reference prior findings, so Scout can confirm whether earlier issues were addressed. PII detection in logs is included by default.

From the Founder

"The problem with most AI code review tools is that small teams can't afford to run them on every PR. So they skip reviews on the small stuff. And the bug that ships is always in the PR nobody looked at. We built Surmado Code Review so every commit gets checked against your own rules, for less than what the other tools charge per review. This is v7. It runs on 14 of our own repos. We built it for us before we opened it up to anyone else."

— Luke, Founder, Surmado

Availability and Pricing

Available today at surmado.com/review.

$15/mo for 100 PRs

$15 for each additional 100

Unlimited repos within one GitHub account or organization

Unlimited reruns per PR

7-day money-back guarantee

About Surmado

Surmado builds AI for small business. AI visibility testing across seven AI platforms, site audits, strategy, managed website rebuilds, and automated code review. Scout is the AI research analyst that handles the research, the analysis, and the first draft. Surmado, Inc. is a Delaware C Corporation headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with offices in San Diego and Phoenix.

How to Use Surmado Code Review

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.