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Scout-powered Code Review catches wrong-version Godot assumptions and hallucinated APIs before merge. Free Godot docs assistant at games.surmado.com.

Is that class real? Is it deprecated? Is it hallucinated? Is it even from Godot, or did the model pull it from Unity? We built GDScout and Code Review so the answers come from the actual docs.” — Patrick Miller, Founding Engineer, Surmado

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surmado, Inc. today launched a Godot-focused version of Surmado Code Review, an AI pull request reviewer for GitHub that helps indie developers and small game teams review Godot projects before merge. Surmado believes this is the first AI pull request reviewer built specifically for Godot developers.

Every review is grounded in official Godot documentation, the pull request diff, repository context, and the team's own coding standards. The product is powered by Scout, Surmado's AI agent for small businesses and development teams.

Surmado also launched GDScout, a free Godot documentation assistant at games.surmado.com. GDScout lets developers ask Godot questions in plain English and get cited answers in GDScript or C# from the official docs. No account required.

GDScout and Surmado Code Review share the same Godot documentation index but serve different moments. GDScout is for when a developer asks, "Is this actually how Godot does it?" Code Review is for when that question needs to be answered inside a pull request.

The Wrong Godot Context Problem

AI coding tools mix Godot versions, docs, tutorials, and engine concepts. They suggest Godot 3.x patterns in Godot 4.x projects. They confuse _process and _physics_process. They hallucinate classes that don't exist or pull suggestions from Unity's API instead of Godot's. They miss cleanup and lifecycle issues unique to the Godot scene tree. Small teams without a dedicated reviewer merge these mistakes because nobody caught them.

What Surmado Code Review Does

Every pull request is reviewed against the team's STANDARDS.MD and relevant Godot documentation. For Godot projects, Surmado Code Review helps catch hallucinated classes, methods, and APIs; Unity concepts in Godot scripts; old 3.x patterns in Godot 4 projects; deprecated or wrong-version GDScript; physics-body confusion; _process vs _physics_process mistakes; risky signal patterns; scene tree and resource issues; team convention drift; and AI-generated code that needs a human second look.

The point isn't to replace the human reviewer. It's to give the human reviewer a better first pass.

Built by Game Developers, for Game Developers

Surmado was founded by builders making tools for small teams. The Godot community is where members of the Surmado team started coding games and learning how much engine-specific context matters.

"We built this because we hit the problem ourselves," said Patrick Miller, Founding Engineer at Surmado. "AI can help you move faster, but it can also confidently suggest a class that doesn't exist or a pattern from a different engine. A solo developer shouldn't have to catch every version-specific edge case alone."

Luke Walton, Founder of Surmado, said the Godot launch reflects Surmado's broader mission:

"We're game developers in our spare time. We build with Godot. We built GDScout and Code Review because we needed them for our own projects first. Scout is one agent across everything Surmado does. For Godot developers, that means you can ask Scout the docs for free, and you can have Scout review your PRs against those same docs and your own standards. If you can't pay, ten PRs a month, free, forever. This isn't more AI slop. It's a review layer for teams already using AI to build games."

Free Tier and Pricing

GDScout is free at games.surmado.com with no account required.

Surmado Code Review includes a permanent free tier: 10 PR reviews per month, no credit card required. The paid tier is $15/mo for 100 PRs with unlimited seats. Most AI code review tools are priced for enterprise teams. Surmado Code Review is priced for indie developers.

How It Works

Connect GitHub, install Surmado Code Review, add repos. Scout helps create a STANDARDS.MD by asking how the team would explain the codebase to a new teammate. Every push to an open PR triggers an automatic review. Follow-up commits get context-aware re-reviews. Surmado does not store customer diffs after review.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is GDScout?

GDScout is Surmado's free Godot documentation assistant at games.surmado.com. It uses Scout, Surmado's AI agent, to answer Godot questions with cited answers from official docs.

What is Scout?

Scout is Surmado's AI agent — one agent that powers AI visibility testing, site audits, code review, and documentation assistants like GDScout.

Can AI tools accidentally mix Unity and Godot concepts?

Yes. AI coding tools can produce suggestions that look game-engine-related but don't belong in a Godot project. Surmado Code Review flags Unity concepts, wrong-engine assumptions, and hallucinated APIs before they merge.

Why do AI tools get Godot code wrong?

AI tools mix documentation, tutorials, and examples from different Godot versions and engines. A suggestion can look correct while relying on Godot 3.x behavior, older 4.x examples, Unity concepts, or APIs that don't exist in the current engine.

Is there a free AI code reviewer for Godot?

Yes. Surmado Code Review includes 10 free PR reviews per month with no credit card required.

Does Surmado store my code?

Surmado does not store customer diffs after review. Code is processed at review time and is not retained.

Surmado Code Review for Godot is available today at surmado.com/review/godot. GDScout is free at games.surmado.com.

About Surmado

Surmado builds AI for small businesses, agencies, and small technical teams. Scout is Surmado's AI agent — one agent that powers AI visibility testing, site audits, strategy, managed website rebuilds, automated code review, and documentation assistants like GDScout. Surmado, Inc. is a Delaware C Corporation headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

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