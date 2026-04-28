Surmado Brings Persona-Based AI Visibility to Local Businesses, Establishes Phoenix Headquarters

Surmado Logo featuring Scout the Narwhal

Scout shows how ChatGPT, Google AI, Gemini, and other AI platforms represent a business to different customers, in different places, and in different languages.

About 10% of our leads last month said they found us through AI. That was zero six months ago. I never would've thought about AI visibility without Surmado. Now it's part of how we market.” — Zach Freeman, Founder, Veterans Moving America

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surmado, Inc. today announced persona-based AI visibility reports for local businesses as the company establishes its headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona.

Surmado helps small businesses see what AI says about them when customers ask for recommendations. Scout, Surmado's AI research analyst, tests how a business appears across major AI platforms, including ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, Gemini, Meta AI, Grok, and DeepSeek. The report shows whether AI recommends the business, ignores it, misunderstands it, or credits a competitor instead.

The problem is simple: AI does not give everyone the same answer.

A Phoenix restaurant may appear when an English-speaking visitor asks for dinner but disappear when a Spanish-speaking family asks the same question. A contractor may show up for one neighborhood but not another. A business can be known locally and still be missing from AI-generated recommendations.

Surmado tests those differences across customer types, locations, platforms, and languages so local business owners can see what their actual customers are likely to see.

"AI visibility should not be something only enterprise brands can afford," said Luke Walton, Founder and CEO of Surmado. "A local restaurant, dentist, contractor, HVAC company, salon, or agency should be able to see how AI represents them across customer types and languages without buying a $50,000 platform or hiring a research team. That is the point of Surmado. We are bringing enterprise-grade AI visibility to Main Street — and helping them fix it."

How Scout Tests It

Traditional search gives every customer roughly the same page of links. AI does not work that way. Answers shift based on language, location, intent, and phrasing. A business can look strong in one conversation and disappear in another.

For each AI Visibility report, Scout creates customer profiles based on the business, then asks questions across multiple AI platforms. The result is not one generic score. It is a map of how AI represents the business to different types of customers, capturing the gaps and turning them into priority actions. This is the foundation of Local GEO (Generative Engine Optimization): the local-market equivalent of SEO for the AI era.

Built for English and Spanish-Speaking Customers in Phoenix

Phoenix businesses serve more than one kind of customer. AI may describe a business clearly in English and fail to recommend it in Spanish. It may understand the category but recommend a competitor.

Surmado currently supports reports in seven languages. The Phoenix focus is practical: English and Spanish are both local discovery languages. If AI only sees the English version of a business, it is missing part of the market.

Early Results

Surmado is already working with small businesses across the country. El Tianguis, a gluten-free Mexican restaurant in San Diego, went from 0% to 67% AI visibility after running Scout. The restaurant now ranks first in its category across AI platforms. Before Scout, the restaurant's target customers, families managing celiac disease, could not find it on any AI platform.

Veterans Moving America, a veteran-owned moving company in Fort Worth, TX, has seen a similar shift. "About 10% of our leads last month said they found us through AI. That was zero six months ago," said Zach Freeman, Founder of Veterans Moving America. "I never would've thought about AI visibility without Surmado. Now it's part of how we market."

What the Report Shows

Surmado AI Visibility reports include:

Ghost Influence. How often AI describes what a business does but credits a competitor or no one at all.

Authority Score. How strongly AI recommends the business — first mention, generic list, weak mention, or not mentioned.

Platform Breakdown. How each AI platform talks about the business and where the platforms disagree.

Competitor Benchmarks. Mention rates, rankings, and positioning against competitors.

Language Comparison. How AI represents the business across supported languages, including English and Spanish for Phoenix-area businesses.

Direct AI Quotes. The actual language AI uses when describing the business and its competitors.

Executive Summary. A plain-language view of where the business stands and what to fix first.

Each report includes methodology, citations, confidence intervals, and client-ready materials.

Phoenix Headquarters and Local Business Focus

Surmado is now headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona as it builds AI visibility tools for small and local businesses. Phoenix gives Surmado a practical base for serving Main Street businesses across Arizona, California, and other local markets where customer discovery is changing quickly.

The company's work is focused on a simple shift: customers are no longer only searching Google. They are asking AI where to eat, who to hire, what to buy, and which business to trust.

"Small businesses do not need another dashboard," Walton said. "They need to know what customers are hearing and what to fix first. Scout does the research, shows its work, and gives them the next move."

Availability and Pricing

Surmado AI Visibility is available now at surmado.com/ai-visibility. Reports start at $50 per Job. Pro plans are $100 per month and include 4 Jobs per month. Portfolio plans are $500 per month for agencies managing multiple brands. All plans include Scout and a 7-day money-back guarantee.

About Surmado

Surmado builds AI for small business. Scout is an AI research analyst that checks how AI sees a business, audits the business's website, and delivers priority actions in about 15 minutes. Surmado offers AI Visibility, Site Audit, Strategy, Monitoring, Surmado Sites, Surmado Code Review, and a Jobs API for teams that want to build on the same system.

Surmado, Inc. is a Delaware C Corporation headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, with additional offices in San Diego and Los Angeles.

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