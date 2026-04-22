Robotmaster Software Update Speeds Up Programming

Streamlines robotic plasma cell deployment

HANOVER, NH, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hypertherm Associates, a U.S. - based leading manufacturer of industrial cutting systems and software, has announced a new software release for Robotmaster, its offline programming (OLP) for robotic plasma cutting, welding, and contouring. The release introduces performance and platform improvements, a standardized approach to robotic plasma cell deployment, and more predictable robot motion to help customers move from CAD to production with fewer delays.“Our customers aren’t just programming more parts. They’re working with larger CAD models, denser toolpaths, and increasingly complex robot programs where responsiveness is critical,” said Garen Cakmak, Director, Business Development and Product Management at Hypertherm Associates. “With this software update, we focused on reducing friction in heavy workflows so programmers can move from CAD to robot-ready programs faster, while delivering a smoother, more responsive experience, powered by a modernized platform.”Move faster from CAD to robot programsAs robot programs become more complex and toolpaths become denser, time spent waiting on calculations and file operations can slow iteration and validation. The Robotmaster April 2026 release (V11.0) addresses these challenges with up to two times faster performance. The greatest gains are seen on large CAD models and extensive toolpath sets where faster iteration accelerates validation and overall workflow efficiency.Standardized robotic plasma cutting to simplify deploymentIntegrators and customers often lose time during cell deployment when each installation requires custom engineering to achieve consistent behavior. To address this, Robotmaster worked directly with industrial leaders of the robot arm manufacturers to develop a standardized deployment approach that reduces customization, shortens deployment timelines, and helps customers get robotic plasma cutting cells into production faster and with greater consistency.By aligning outputs, settings, and documentation, integrators can streamline commissioning and acceptance testing while improving repeatability from one installation to the next. It is an approach that reduces engineering effort and on-site time across projects.More predictable motion from offline programming to productionOn complex parts, small differences in tool orientation can create extra tuning when programs move from offline programming to the real robot, especially when external axies are involved. Robotmaster April 2026 release (V11.0) improves motion predictability, so orientation stays more consistent from cut to cut, reducing rework and surprises during validation and production.Highlights Across Technologies• Expanded Plasma Module: Added cut support for Hypertherm’s latest XPRplasma cutting system, the XPR460model.• Thickness Detection for Plasma Module: Automatically identifies the thickest section along selected cut paths to guide users on effective cut chart record selection.• Tool Limits for Welding and Contouring Modules: Automates angle constraints and path smoothing to reduce manual adjustments and deliver more consistent, smoother robot motion.• CAD Translator Updates: Updated translators support the latest releases of major CAD systems for smoother integration with modern design workflows.Robotmaster April 2026 release (V11.0) is now available for existing and new customers.For more information, visit the Robotmaster website or contact Hypertherm Associates.About Hypertherm Associates:Hypertherm Associates is a U.S. based manufacturer of industrial cutting products and software. Its products, including Hypertherm plasma and OMAX waterjet systems, are used by companies around the world to build ships, airplanes, and railcars; construct steel buildings, fabricate heavy equipment, erect wind turbines, and more. In addition to cutting systems, the company creates CNCs, and software trusted for performance and reliability that results in increased productivity and profitability for hundreds of thousands of businesses. Founded in 1968, Hypertherm Associates is a 100 percent Associate-owned company, employing approximately 2,000 Associates, with operations and partner representation worldwide. Learn more at www.HyperthermAssociates.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.