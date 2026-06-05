Hypertherm to Support Shinwoo Weltec at Chungcheong Kyunghyang Housing Fair 2026

Portable Plasma Cutting Systems for Construction Applications

Live demonstrations to highlight portable, high-performance cutting systems for construction and on-site applications

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hypertherm Associates, a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of industrial cutting systems and software, will support its premier partner, Shinwoo Weltec , at the Chungcheong Kyunghyang Housing Fair 2026, taking place from 11–14 June 2026 at Cheongju OSCO (Osong), South Korea.This year marks Shinwoo Weltec’s first participation in the Chungcheong Kyunghyang Housing Fair, highlighting its continued commitment to expanding its presence within South Korea’s construction and housing sectors.At the exhibition, Hypertherm and Shinwoo Weltec will demonstrate practical cutting solutions tailored for construction professionals seeking greater efficiency and mobility on the jobsite.A key highlight at the booth will be live cutting demonstrations featuring Hypertherm’s Powermaxplasma systems, offering visitors a firsthand look at their performance in real-world construction applications such as structural fabrication, installation, and repair work.The showcase will include portable plasma systems designed for on-site use, where flexibility and reliability are critical. The Powermax30® AIR , with its built-in compressor, delivers unmatched convenience for on-site repair and maintenance tasks, enabling operators to perform quick, efficient cuts anytime without the need for an external air supply. Meanwhile, the Powermax45SYNC will be featured for its versatility across a wide range of applications, offering simplified operation, optimized performance, and adaptability for cutting and gouging tasks in diverse construction environments. The lineup will also feature the newly launched Powermax33XP , delivering an optimal balance of portability and cutting power, making it ideal for light- to medium-duty construction applications requiring fast, clean cuts in a compact form.“Across the construction sector, demand continues to grow for solutions that combine portability, ease of use, reduced operating costs, safety improvements and consistent performance,” said Wagner Turri, Hypertherm Sales Director for South Korea. “Together with our premier partner Shinwoo Weltec, we look forward to showing how our plasma technologies can support contractors and fabricators in improving productivity while maintaining high-quality results and improved outcomes in both workshop and on-site scenarios.”Hypertherm’s South Korea–based team and local partner experts will be available throughout the event to engage with visitors, provide application insights, and discuss how plasma cutting solutions can be effectively integrated into construction workflows.Visitors are invited to experience the live demonstrations and connect with the team at the Shinwoo Weltec booth A01 during the show.About Hypertherm Associates:Hypertherm Associates is a U.S. based manufacturer of industrial cutting products and software. Its products, including Hypertherm plasma and OMAX waterjet systems, are used by companies around the world to build ships, airplanes, and railcars; construct steel buildings, fabricate heavy equipment, erect wind turbines, and more. In addition to cutting systems, the company creates CNCs, and software trusted for performance and reliability that results in increased productivity and profitability for hundreds of thousands of businesses. Founded in 1968, Hypertherm Associates is a 100 percent Associate-owned company, employing approximately 2,000 Associates, with operations and partner representation worldwide. Learn more at www.HyperthermAssociates.com

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