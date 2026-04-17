Utah Senate Requests Public Comment on Third and Fifth District Court Appointees

The Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee is seeking public comment on four judicial nominees appointed by Spencer J. Cox:

● Patricia C. Kuendig – Third District Court

● Todd M. Olsen – Third District Court

● Bryan J. Pattison – Fifth District Court

● Jack B. Burns – Fifth District Court

Those who desire to comment should contact the Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee within the Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel by 5:00 p.m., Thursday, April 30, 2026. All statements should include the individual’s name, telephone number and mailing address. Electronic comments can be sent to senatejudicialnominees@le.utah.gov. Written comments can be addressed to:

Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee

450 N State Street

405 North Capitol Building

Salt Lake City, UT 84114

The Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee plans to hold a public hearing and then issue a recommendation to the full Senate. If confirmed by the Senate, Ms. Kuendig, Mr. Olsen, Mr. Pattison and Mr. Burns will fill the vacancies left by Judge Barry Lawrence, Judge John Nielsen, Judge John Walton and Judge Keith Barnes.

Individuals may subscribe to receive committee updates, such as upcoming meetings, and view additional Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee information here.

Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee members include Sen. Todd D. Weiler (Chair), Sen. Kirk A. Cullimore, Sen. Don L. Ipson, Sen. Karen Kwan, Sen. Daniel McCay, Sen. Stephanie Pitcher and Sen. Brady Brammer.