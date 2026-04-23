Utah and Tooele County explore response to U.S. Department of Energy opportunity for Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campus

Today, the State of Utah and Tooele County announced they are responding to an opportunity from the U.S. Department of Energy to host a Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campus, a national initiative aimed at advancing innovation across the nuclear fuel cycle.

The Department of Energy recently issued a Request for Information (RFI) seeking potential host communities interested in supporting research, development and demonstration activities related to the nuclear lifecycle, including advanced fuel technologies, recycling of used nuclear fuel and long-term fuel management.

Utah leaders say this competitive opportunity aligns with the state’s broader efforts to expand reliable energy production while strengthening America’s energy security and domestic nuclear capabilities.

“Utah is a state of builders,” said Gov. Cox. “At a time when America faces a fundamental choice between energy abundance and energy decline, Utah is choosing to build. As our nation looks to expand nuclear energy, we are ready to lead in innovation across the entire fuel lifecycle, from advanced fuel development to getting more energy out of the fuel we already have and responsibly managing it for the long term. Tooele County has long supported critical national missions, and this opportunity could strengthen America’s energy security while bringing thousands of high-paying jobs and tens of billions of dollars in investment to Utah.”

Preliminary estimates suggest a Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campus could position Utah as a national center for next-generation nuclear research, development and demonstration. At full scale, a project of this kind could rival the long-term economic impact of Hill Air Force Base, supporting thousands of jobs, strengthening supply chains and generating significant economic activity across the region.

The opportunity also creates a pathway to deploy advanced, water-efficient energy technologies, including next-generation reactors and industrial systems that reduce water use, helping support long-term efforts to protect and restore the Great Salt Lake.

Energy policy experts assisting with the effort say innovations across the nuclear lifecyclecould help unlock additional energy from existing fuel while advancing technologies for safe, responsible long-term stewardship.

“Utah is ready to lead the next era of nuclear energy, and this opportunity puts our state at the forefront of innovation,” said Utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams. “With a growing energy sector, world-class research universities, a skilled workforce and strong infrastructure, we have the foundation to deliver results. This campus would bring high-quality jobs, significant investment and strengthen America’s energy security, positioning Utah as a national hub for next-generation nuclear technologies. We look forward to continued collaboration with the Department of Energy to help build and increase our nation’s future energy supply.”

“A Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campus would build on our state’s strengths in energy, innovation and workforce development, while helping secure America’s energy future,” said Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz. “We’re excited about the potential this brings for high-quality jobs, long-term investment and meaningful contributions to our nation’s nuclear capabilities.”

“In the 1980s, Tooele welcomed the EnergySolutions facility at Clive, putting us on the map as a key player in America’s nuclear ecosystem,” said Tooele County Council Chair Jared Hamner. “We’re ready to lean in again. Hosting an Innovation Campus in Tooele would provide an opportunity to supercharge our economy by bringing long-term, high-paying jobs that will support Tooele families and allow our own kids to find stable careers and raise their families here without needing to leave their hometown.”

“It’s exciting to see Utah stepping forward to lead across the entire civil nuclear lifecycle, including the use and management of used fuel,” said Emy Lesofski, energy advisor to the governor and director of the Utah Office of Energy Development. “Other countries have been recycling used nuclear fuel for decades using technologies originally developed in the United States. This opportunity allows us to reclaim that leadership while advancing both energy security and environmental stewardship.”

The Department of Energy will review responses submitted through the RFI process to inform future federal decisions about potential sites for Nuclear Lifecycle InnovationCampuses across the country.

Discussions with local, state and federal stakeholders will continue as Utah and Tooele County evaluate the opportunity.