President Adams Statement on the Status of H.B. 212
President J. Stuart Adams issues the following statement regarding H.B. 212 County Formation Amendments, following a review during the legislative enrolling process:
“After careful review, I determined that H.B. 212 did not pass within the constitutionally required timeframe. At the conclusion of the general session, all legislation undergoes review to ensure compliance with constitutional and statutory requirements.”Tags: H.B. 212 County Formation Amendments
