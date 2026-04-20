AMC Global releases new guide on de-risking packaging decisions

New e-book outlines key pressures, common failure points and a market research-driven framework for evaluating packaging performance

There’s a tendency to treat packaging as a design decision, when in reality it’s a business decision with direct impact on performance.” — Erin Russeck, Chief Research Officer at AMC Global

BLUE BELL, PA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMC Global, a custom, full-service market research firm specializing in launch phase consumer insights, has released a new e-book, “Packaging Under Pressure.” The piece is a strategic guide to de-risking pack decisions, designed to help brands navigate the growing complexity of packaging strategy across today’s retail and digital environments.

Packaging decisions now carry direct implications for value perception, brand credibility and product experience. As sustainability expectations rise, digital commerce reshapes how products are discovered and inflation continues to influence price sensitivity, even small changes to materials, structure or messaging can have unintended consequences.

The e-book explores the overlapping pressures shaping packaging decisions today, including retailer and platform requirements, environmental scrutiny, digital shelf visibility and post-purchase performance. It also identifies five common failure points that can undermine packaging strategy, from unintended value distortion and sustainability signaling challenges to digital shelf invisibility and performance gaps after usage.

“There’s a tendency to treat packaging as a design decision, when in reality it’s a business decision with direct impact on performance,” said Erin Russeck, Chief Research Officer at AMC Global. “We’ve seen brands invest heavily in changes that looked right internally but created confusion, weakened value perception or hurt the experience after purchase. Without real-world validation, those risks are easy to miss.”

In addition to outlining risks, the e-book provides a practical, research-based framework for evaluating packaging decisions across three critical stages: design interpretation, purchase context and post-purchase experience. This approach helps brands move beyond stated preferences and assess how packaging influences actual behavior, satisfaction and repeat purchase.

The “Packaging Under Pressure” guide also highlights the importance of validating packaging decisions with real purchasers early in the launch cycle, capturing feedback under real shopping and usage conditions to identify issues before they scale.

Download here: https://info.amcglobal.com/packaging-under-pressure

About AMC Global

AMC Global are the experts in product launch, with an innovative suite of tools that span the full product lifecycle. The company’s proprietary PFU™ (Purchaser Follow-Up) tool was developed early on to capture insights from real purchasers of new or restaged products immediately during launch. This solution set the stage for the development of numerous tools, some with exclusive patents, to help brands optimize new products through a deep understanding of purchaser and shopper perspectives, backed by an extensive normative database. The AMC Global team prides itself on the fact that clients consider them true strategic partners, brought in to help their teams forward-think and stay on the cutting edge of analytics and insights. The company is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA. www.amcglobal.com

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