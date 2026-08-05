AMC Global appoints Crystle Uyeda as Executive Vice President

Veteran insights and business development leader brings nearly two decades of experience helping organizations turn customer understanding into business results

AMC Global has built an exceptional reputation for helping clients make confident decisions throughout the product launch process, and I'm thrilled to join such a talented team.” — Crystle Uyeda, Executive Vice President of AMC Global

BLUE BELL, PA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMC Global, an international custom market research firm specializing in launch strategies, today announced the appointment of Crystle Uyeda as Executive Vice President. In this role, Uyeda will lead business development initiatives, strengthen client relationships and support the continued growth of AMC Global's custom research and consulting business.

Uyeda brings nearly 20 years of experience across client consulting, business development and strategic growth. Throughout her career, she has worked with organizations to strengthen customer relationships, grow strategic accounts and apply consumer research to business decisions.

"Our clients rely on us during some of their most important business decisions, from evaluating new product ideas to preparing for launch," said Ken Roshkoff, President of AMC Global. "Crystle understands how to build lasting client relationships and help organizations get the most from their research investment. Her experience and collaborative approach make her an excellent addition to our leadership team."

Prior to joining AMC Global, Uyeda spent 17 years at Gongos, later Human8, where she held leadership roles across client consulting, business development and strategic growth. Most recently, she served in a business development leadership role at Qrious, working with organizations to solve complex business challenges through consumer insights.

"I've always been drawn to organizations that combine strong research with practical business guidance," said Uyeda. "AMC Global has built an exceptional reputation for helping clients make confident decisions throughout the product launch process, and I'm thrilled to join such a talented team and look forward to expanding our strategic partnerships and driving meaningful growth for our clients.”

About AMC Global

AMC Global are the experts in product launch, with an innovative suite of tools that span the full product lifecycle. The company’s proprietary PFU™ (Purchaser Follow-up) tool, was developed early on to capture insights from real purchasers of new or restaged products immediately following launch. This solution set the stage for the development of numerous tools, some with exclusive patents, to help brands optimize products for launch and deeply understand purchaser and shopper perspectives. The AMC Global team prides itself on the fact that clients consider them true strategic partners, brought in to help their teams forward-think and stay on the cutting edge of analytics and insights. The company is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA. www.amcglobal.com

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