Maine Educators Invited to Join Literacy and Numeracy Playbooks Launch Event

A new chapter in Maine’s literacy and numeracy journey is set to begin with action, collaboration, and celebration.

Maine administrators, educators, coaches, and community partners are invited to mark a major milestone in advancing teaching and learning statewide: the launch of the Literacy and Numeracy Playbooks, an initiative designed to turn vision into action for schools across Maine. The event will take place on May 19, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wells Conference Center at the University of Maine at Orono. The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning is hosting this event in collaboration with the University of Maine.

As Maine continues to implement its statewide Literacy and Numeracy Action Plans, the need for practical, accessible tools has been clear. The newly developed Playbooks serve as companion resources that translate strategy into practice, offering actionable tools, real-world examples, and tiered guidance to support educators, school administrative unit (SAU) teams, and school leaders.

Developed through a collaborative process with input from practitioners across the state, the Playbooks reflect a shared commitment to evidence-based practice and continuous improvement. Designed for flexibility, they support SAU planning, intend to strengthen classroom instruction, and align local efforts with statewide priorities.

Participants at the launch will engage in an interactive day designed to bring the Literacy and Numeracy Playbooks to life. The event will include:

Opportunities to explore the Playbooks in depth.

Interactive engagement with the Genially tool aligned to roles and supports within the Playbooks.

Time to collaborate with educators and partners from across Maine.

Time to identify actionable next steps for the upcoming school year.

Space is limited to 50 literacy and 50 numeracy participants. Lunch will be provided. Those interested are encouraged to register as soon as possible using this link.

By creating space for connection, exploration, and planning, this event reflects Maine’s ongoing commitment to ensuring all educators have the tools and support needed to advance literacy and numeracy for every student.

With questions, please contact Kathy Bertini, Maine DOE Interdisciplinary Instruction Team Coordinator, at kathy.bertini@maine.gov.