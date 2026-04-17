Hydrolix Named 'Data Observability Solution Provider of the Year' in 2026 Data Breakthrough Awards

Hydrolix's third consecutive win recognizes company's innovation in real-time visibility at petabyte scale.

The ability to get real-time visibility across petabytes of data and actually act on it before issues reach end users is a game-changer” — Sean McCarthy, Head of OTT, Live Engineering at YouTube

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hydrolix, the real-time data platform for operational intelligence at internet scale, today announced it has been selected as the winner of the "Data Observability Solution Provider of the Year" award in the 7th annual Data Breakthrough Awards program. The recognition marks Hydrolix's third consecutive year winning a Data Breakthrough Award, following the company's 2024 "Cloud Enterprise Data Warehouse Solution of the Year" and 2025 "Data Observability Innovation of the Year" honors.The Data Breakthrough Awards program received over 3,500 nominations from around the globe for its 2026 program, making the industry evaluation broad and extremely competitive. The awards recognize the most innovative companies, technologies, and products in the data industry across multiple categories, including data analytics, data management, business intelligence, and data security.Hydrolix has established itself as the analytics platform of choice for some of the world's largest and most critical digital events. The company has served as the main observability provider for global streaming events, including the Olympics, Super Bowl, FIFA Club World Cup, and major Black Friday commerce operations. Across media and entertainment, ecommerce, financial services, gaming, and ad tech industries, Hydrolix gives teams the visibility they need to act before problems escalate.The platform's unique capabilities distinguish it from traditional observability solutions. Hydrolix offers built-in CDN observability that brings edge-to-enterprise intelligence instantly, delivering sub-second querying across massive datasets and providing a unified view of performance and security insights in seconds. The platform maintains always-hot, cost-effective, long-term data retention, enabling companies to drill down into root causes of incidents in just four clicks so mitigation can happen before issues impact end users. In one instance, Hydrolix enabled an e-commerce company to spot and stop a massive global DDoS attack instantly, preventing any impact on customers."We are thrilled to win the Data Observability Solution Provider of the Year award for the third consecutive year," said Michael Cucchi, CMO at Hydrolix. "From the Internet edge-to-enterprise cloud, we are focused on real-time visibility, bot detection, and root cause analysis. Hydrolix is innovating to solve cutting-edge observability and security operations problems that were historically impossible or too expensive to solve. We are redefining what's possible for digital operations at a global scale and are proud to have this recognition for it."“I've seen firsthand how the platform transforms what's possible for teams operating at scale. The ability to get real-time visibility across petabytes of data and actually act on it before issues reach end users is a game-changer,” said Sean McCarthy, Head of OTT, Live Engineering at YouTube. "This recognition is well-deserved, and it reflects the relentless innovation I've experienced Hydrolix bring to market."Having built and scaled data infrastructure at companies like Twitter, Uber, and Airbnb, I know how rare it is to find a platform that actually delivers on the promise of real-time visibility at petabyte scale. Hydrolix does it, and this third consecutive Data Breakthrough win reflects what I've watched them prove out with customers, not just in a demo environment,” said Behrooz Badii, Advisor, Hydrolix.The company's momentum is reflected in its rapid customer growth, expanding from four to more than 650 customers globally in just 24 months. This growth demonstrates strong market demand for observability solutions that can handle the complexity and scale of modern digital operations while delivering the real-time insights required to maintain performance and security across distributed infrastructure.Hydrolix will be at the NAB 2026 conference! Visit booth #W2300A and see how Hydrolix powers real-time intelligence monitoring for video streaming and live events delivery with full-fidelity logs, zero sampling, from origin to device across multi-CDNs.Join a presentation featuring Jonathan Mercereau, Principal SRE, NVIDIA, and Simon Ouderkirk, VP Product, Hydrolix (formerly Disney) on Monday, April 20, 12:00 PM – 12:30 PM, Room W211-W212. For details about the talk visit NAB Show sessions on their website. About Hydrolix: Hydrolix is a real-time data platform for operational intelligence at internet scale. The company enables organizations to ingest, store, and query petabyte-scale data in real time at a fraction of traditional costs. Hydrolix serves over 650 customers globally, delivering observability, security, and real-time analytics solutions for the world's most demanding digital operations. About Data Breakthrough: Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in data technologies, services, companies and products. The Data Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of data companies and products in categories including Data Analytics, Data Management, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Data Storage and more.Media Contact(s):Abby RossHead of Corporate Communications, Hydrolixabby@hydrolix.io

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