TCAA Welcomes Michael Mannix, Engaging Keynote on Leadership Performance

Mike Mannix, keynote speaker and co-founder of Unparalleled Performance Talent Concierge Artists Agency

Dynamic keynote speaker, Mike Mannix, joins Talent Concierge® Artists Agency (TCAA) to equip HR event professionals with the best talent for their conferences.

Mike brings what today’s event planners and HR leaders are looking for: real-world credibility & actionable strategies that help organizations build stronger, more resilient teams that drive revenue.” — Connie Pheiff, Founder & Board Chair of TCAA

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talent Concierge® Artists Agency (TCAA), a premier boutique agency working with world-class talent, entertainers, and influencers, proudly welcomes Michael Mannix. More than an impactful leadership expert, he is a catalyst for sustainable high performance, helping organizations build resilient teams and healthier cultures. Mike is co-founder of Unparalleled Performance and the #1 bestselling co-author of "The 5Ls, The Gift of a Balanced Life," a science-supported framework designed to help leaders and teams manage stress, prevent burnout, and sustain high performance.

For event professionals and HR executives seeking truly transformational, results-driven talent, Mike Mannix stands out by combining award-winning leadership experience with actionable insight. His highly interactive, humorous keynotes engage audiences and give leaders practical tools to build resilient teams, combat disengagement, fatigue, and burnout, and increase employee engagement, retention, and organizational effectiveness.

What distinguishes Mike from others is his ability to translate leadership and wellness into measurable results. With his 5Ls Framework: Love, Laughter, Labor, Leisure, and Leave, he shows organizations exactly how to balance drives productivity, improve retention, and power long-term performance. His approach moves companies beyond superficial engagement to lasting change that benefits both people and businesses.

A recent conference attendee sums it up best: "If you haven't been in a room with Mike Mannix, you're missing out." Michael’s mission is to help leaders and organizations build cultures where people thrive, and performance follows, and together, deliver programs that truly resonate with today’s workforce.

In addition to keynote speaking, Mannix serves as an Adjunct Professor of Leadership at New York University (NYU), teaching management, team building, and business development. This academic foundation, paired with years of executive experience, positions him as a trusted voice for organizations navigating workforce challenges.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike Mannix to the TCAA family,” said Connie Pheiff, Founder and Board Chair of Talent Concierge® Artists Agency. “Michael brings exactly what today’s event planners and HR leaders are looking for, which is high-impact content, real-world credibility, and actionable strategies that help organizations build stronger, more resilient teams that drive revenue.”

About Mike Mannix

Mike Mannix is a leadership and resilience authority with 30+ years of experience, who is redefining the standard for sustainable high performance. He is a sought-after keynote speaker, executive coach, and co-founder of Unparalleled Performance. He helps organizations build resilient, high-performing cultures. Mike’s science-backed 5Ls framework equips leaders to reduce burnout, strengthen engagement, and drive sustainable performance in today’s demanding workplace environments. Learn more here.

About Talent Concierge® Artists Agency (TCAA)

Talent Concierge® Artists Agency (TCAA) is a brand, marketing, and PR agency for influential celebrities, entertainers, professional athletes, and industry visionaries, connecting bold voices with world-class brands. Learn more at https://www.tcaa.co.

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Talent Concierge® Artists Agency (TCAA)

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Email: Press@tcaa.co

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