Own a Talent Concierge Artists Agency: TCAA Opens Agency Licensing Opportunities for Entrepreneurs

Talent Concierge Artists Agency

BUILD A BUSINESS WITH A PROVEN FOUNDATION

This opportunity is about creating business owners; we're giving entrepreneurs access to real-world experience, proven business strategies, and a framework to build their own successful agencies.” — Connie Pheiff, Founder

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talent Concierge® Artists Agency (TCAA) is expanding, offering qualified entrepreneurs the opportunity to own and operate a TCAA Agency through its new licensing program.

Founded by entrepreneur, speaker, and industry leader Connie Pheiff, TCAA was built on decades of firsthand business experience. Long before she understood the meaning of entrepreneurship, Pheiff was creating opportunities and generating income at just 10 years old. That entrepreneurial spirit ultimately led to the creation of multiple successful ventures and a multi-million-dollar business serving the events, entertainment, and speaking industries.

Today, Pheiff is leveraging that experience to help other entrepreneurs build their own agencies through the TCAA Agency Licensing Program.

Unlike launching an agency from the ground up, licensed TCAA Agency Owners begin with the advantage of an established brand, proven operating systems, industry relationships, marketing resources, and practical business guidance. The program is designed to help entrepreneurs accelerate their growth while avoiding many of the costly mistakes that often accompany starting from scratch.

"This opportunity is about creating business owners," says Connie Pheiff, Founder and Board Chair of Talent Concierge® Artists Agency. "Over the years, I've learned what it takes to build a sustainable business, create lasting client relationships, and navigate an ever-changing industry. Through the TCAA licensing model, we're giving entrepreneurs access to real-world experience, proven business strategies, and a framework that can help them build their own successful agencies with greater confidence."

Licensed TCAA Agency Owners receive comprehensive onboarding and hands-on training across talent booking, speaker representation, entertainment, client acquisition, relationship management, event solutions, and agency operations. Rather than relying solely on theory, participants gain practical knowledge from experienced professionals actively working within the industry.

By combining entrepreneurial independence with the support of an established organization, the TCAA Agency Licensing Program offers motivated professionals a faster, more strategic path to building a successful talent agency while maintaining ownership of their own business. Reach out to Connie Pheiff at Connie@tcaa.co.

About Talent Concierge Artist's Agency (TCAA)

TCAA is a professional talent booking and concierge agency specializing in speakers, entertainers, and curated live event experiences. Founded by Connie Pheiff, TCAA serves clients across corporate, association, entertainment, and private event markets. The TCAA licensing program extends the agency’s reach by partnering with entrepreneurial professionals who want to build their own book of business under a trusted brand.

About Connie Pheiff

Connie Pheiff is a dynamic force in business transformation and brand elevation. As the founder of Talent Concierge® Artists Agency and the author of The Art of the Ask and Marketing Masters, she has empowered thousands of entrepreneurs to scale high-performing businesses by transforming their voices into powerful customer magnets. A master at simplifying complex growth strategies, Connie teaches entrepreneurs how to convert their brands into sustainable, profitable enterprises without sacrificing authenticity or burning out. Through her flagship program, Talent Concierge® Artists Agency and Talent Concierge Exchange (TCX), and other offerings, she delivers her proven frameworks to help business owners refine their vision, build high-performing teams, and develop systems that drive predictable revenue. Her approach is anchored in leadership, culture, and flawless execution. This enables her clients to overcome bottlenecks, delegate with confidence, and lead with purpose. Connie doesn’t just teach success—she helps business owners live it on their terms.

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