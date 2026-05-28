TCAA Welcomes Keith Greiveldinger, Award-Winning Leadership Speaker and Founder of The Win It Minute

Keith Greiveldinger Talent Concierge Artists Agency

Keith’s unique style and how he incorporates 'The Win It Minute' have many event professionals excited, as he produces exactly what they need: high-impact, implementable strategies.” — Connie Pheiff, Founder & Board Chair

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talent Concierge® Artists Agency (TCAA), a premier boutique representing world-class speakers, entertainers, influencers, pro athletes, and thought leaders, proudly welcomes Keith Greiveldinger to its roster. An award-winning keynote speaker, author, and founder of The Win It Minute, Keith equips organizations to rapidly shift mindsets, build resilient cultures, and produce measurable, lasting performance using practical, high-energy leadership techniques. Keith has over 25 years of experience in sales leadership, team development, and culture transformation. He brings a refreshing, actionable perspective to today’s workplace challenges, delivering thought-provoking presentations that combine neuroscience, leadership principles, and concrete business insight.

“I’m incredibly excited to partner with TCAA because they share my passion for helping audiences grow, lead, and win the day. Together, we can bring high-energy, actionable programs to organizations that want real mindset and performance results. I’m honored to be part of a team committed to creating an impact through powerful speaking,” said Keith Greiveldinger, Founder of The Win It Minute.

Event professionals, corporate leaders, and meeting planners seeking a speaker who can energize audiences while delivering measurable takeaways will find that Keith stands out. His relatable storytelling, authentic delivery, and “Win The Day” philosophy make a difference. His keynotes prepare attendees with simple, repeatable habits that help reframe mindset, increase focus, and build stronger workplace cultures rooted in positive influence and connection.

Keith drives transformational impact by translating detailed concepts into strategies audiences can use right away, creating fast, lasting results. His signature presentations, such as “Rewiring Your Brain for a Winning Mindset,” “The Power of Positive Media & Mental Inputs,” and “The Winning Team Playbook,” show how small, intentional daily habits strengthen leadership, increase engagement, and raise organizational performance.

“We are excited to welcome Keith Greiveldinger,” said Connie Pheiff, Founder and Board Chair of Talent Concierge® Artists Agency. “Keith’s unique style and how he incorporates The Win It Minute have many event professionals excited, as he produces exactly what they need: high-impact content, authority in his field, and implementable strategies that help organizations build stronger, more resilient teams that drive revenue.”

Keith’s influence goes well past the stage. Through The Win It Minute platform, his motivational and mindset-focused content reaches more than 50,000 people daily on online platforms, encouraging individuals to “Think, Do, Win” one minute at a time. His work has been trusted by organizations including Keller Williams, University of Central Florida, FBC Mortgage, Wayne Elsey Enterprises, and NSA Central Florida.

Keith’s mission is to help organizations become places where people achieve their best work and personal advancement. By working with TCAA, he will continue empowering audiences to build habits that support healthier mindsets and generate tangible, lasting success in the workplace.

About Talent Concierge® Artists Agency (TCAA)

Talent Concierge® Artists Agency (TCAA) is a brand, marketing, and PR agency connecting world class Talent with world-class brands. Learn more at https://www.tcaa.co.

Media Contact

Talent Concierge® Artists Agency (TCAA)

Website: www.tcaa.co

Email: Press@tcaa.co



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.