Proteus Industries Introduces the 8000XHT Series: Extreme-Temperature Flow Measurement Without Compromise

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proteus Industries Inc., a global leader in precision flow sensing technologies, has announced the availability of the 8000XHT Series Flow Meter and Switch, engineered to provide accurate, repeatable flow measurement of extreme-temperature fluids ranging from –60 °C to +200 °C. This robust product line is ideal for semiconductor equipment applications and other demanding industrial settings where common flow meters fail, ensuring accurate flow measurement with extreme-temperature fluids.The 8000XHT Series was specifically designed to perform where conventional flow sensors fall short, delivering reliable performance in applications involving advanced heat-transfer fluids, at extreme temperatures, in rigorous industrial environments.Engineered for Demanding Industrial Cooling and Thermal ControlThe 8000XHT Series high-temperature flow meter is purpose-built for:- Extreme fluid temperature process systems- Semiconductor manufacturing and OEM thermal management- Compatibility with advanced heat-transfer fluids, in addition to water- High-EMI environments- Harsh operating conditions requiring corrosion-resistant IP65 enclosures- Withstanding fluid thermal cycling over its temperature range, thanks to its rugged stainless-steel constructionThe 8000XHT Series provides long-term reliability and carries a 5-year warranty.“In environments where accuracy at extreme temperatures is paramount, the 8000XHT is the right choice,” said Philip Frausto, Director of Sales and Marketing at Proteus Industries. “The 8000XHT Series was developed to ensure stable, repeatable flow measurement in applications where traditional flow sensors struggle to maintain performance.”Designed for Integration and System ControlBeyond mechanical durability, the 8000XHT Series is engineered for seamless integration into modern industrial control architectures. Key features include:- Wetted parts are compatible with advanced heat-transfer fluids- Available with SAE or welded VCR fittings for secure integration to your flow circuit- Optional custom calibration for temperature effects on fluid viscosity, improving measurement accuracy- Optional integrated temperature sensing (Pt1000 RTD) for combined flow and temperature monitoring- Industry-standard outputs, including 0–10 V, 0–5 V, and 4–20 mA, for easy PLC and automation integration- User-definable low-flow warning and fault alarm settingsThese capabilities make the 8000XHT Series an ideal solution for OEMs, system integrators, and plant engineers requiring accurate flow measurement with straightforward PLC and automation integration.Supporting Critical Thermal ApplicationsAccurate flow measurement plays a vital role in protecting equipment, maintaining process efficiency, and ensuring system stability. The 8000XHT Series helps organizations by:- Reducing downtime- Maintaining precise cooling control- Protecting mission-critical equipmentWith the 8000XHT Flow Meter and Switch, Proteus Industries reinforces its commitment to delivering innovative, high-performance flow sensing solutions for mission-critical industrial applications worldwide.About Proteus Industries Inc.Proteus Industries Inc. is a leading manufacturer of precision flow sensors and flow meters for industrial, medical, semiconductor, and OEM applications. With decades of engineering expertise, Proteus designs and manufactures high-quality, reliable flow measurement solutions built to meet the demands of complex and evolving systems.Proteus solutions are engineered for accuracy, durability, and performance in critical environments.For more information about the 8000XHT Series, visit:

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