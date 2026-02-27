WeldSaver 6 Passport with eVac Advanced Cap-Off Detection and Coolant Retraction for Automotive Robotic Welding Systems

Proteus Industries Announces Availability of Next-Generation WeldSaver 6 Passport with eVac Advanced Cap-Off Detection and Coolant Retraction

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proteus Industries , Inc., a global leader in fluid monitoring and control solutions for automated manufacturing, today announced the launch of the WeldSaver™ 6 Passport with eVac™ Coolant Retraction Module , an advanced, fully integrated coolant flow-control and cap-off detection device designed specifically for demanding automotive robotic welding environments. The new system enhances uptime, protects critical welding equipment, and delivers seamless integration with modern weld-cell systems.Built to address the paramount challenges of coolant management in high-throughput robotic welding cells, the WeldSaver 6 Passport with eVac sets a new benchmark in cap-off detection, real-time monitoring, and coolant expulsion prevention. The product combines lightning-fast response times, intuitive configuration, and robust network connectivity — all within a compact, weld-cell rated (IP65) package.“The WeldSaver 6 Passport with eVac raises the bar for coolant flow control and leak detection in automated welding systems,” says Philip Frausto, Director of Sales and Marketing, at Proteus Industries. “With its advanced sensing, rapid response capabilities, and intuitive interface, this solution delivers measurable uptime improvements and protects valuable capital equipment across demanding automotive manufacturing environments.”Key Features & Benefits:Industry Leading Leak & Cap-Off Detection: Detects coolant leaks, hose bursts, and cap-off events in under 0.3 seconds and stops coolant flow in less than one second, helping prevent bad welds and major equipment damage.Advanced Coolant Retraction With eVac: The integrated eVac Coolant Retraction Module actively retracts coolant from the weld-gun cooling circuit during cap changes or cap-off events, minimizing coolant expulsion onto robotic fixtures, cap-changers, and weld guns — reducing unplanned downtime and maintenance interventions.Real-Time Monitoring & Diagnostics: Continuously tracks coolant flow and temperature, delivering reliable operational insights and early warnings of potential issues before they impact production.Seamless Integration: Fully integrated hardware and firmware simplify connection to robot controllers, PLCs, and weld systems using standard industrial protocols such as EtherNet/IP™ and PROFINET, eliminating the need for external I/O modules.Intuitive User Interface: The WeldSaver graphical user interface (GUI) can be accessed on teach pendants and browser-enabled devices, offering auto-scaling visualization, easy configuration, and status monitoring.Why Automotive Manufacturers Choose the WeldSaver 6 Passport with eVac:Production uptime, quality consistency, and equipment protection are critical for automotive welding operations. The WeldSaver 6 Passport with eVac helps keep robotic weld cells running smoothly by preventing catastrophic cooling failures that can halt operations, reducing maintenance needs to extend component life, and lowering total cost of ownership.Availability:The WeldSaver 6 Passport with eVac Coolant Retraction Module is now available worldwide through Proteus Industries’ sales channels and authorized distributors. Contact Proteus for a product demonstration, quotation, or integration support.About Proteus IndustriesProteus Industries Inc. is a private, ISO 9001:2015-certified company headquartered in Mountain View, CA, with a design facility in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. It was founded in 1978 by Jon Heiner and is a leading manufacturer of liquid flow switches, meters, sensors, and control systems for the semiconductor, medical, automotive, and industrial markets.

