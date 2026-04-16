SolutionWorks Supports U.S. Veterans Through NABC Recycled Rides Program at Lone Star Golf Fundraiser

Recycled Rides recipient, Brian Aft, with the teams from SolutionWorks, Freedom Mobility Foundation, and Allstate Ford Explorer donated by Allstate, refurbished by Solution Works, and presented to Brian Aft

SolutionWorks partnered with NABC Recycled Rides to refurbish and donate a customized SUV to Purple Heart U.S. Marine Veteran..

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SolutionWorks was honored to participate in the National Auto Body Council (NABC) Lone Star Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraiser, supporting the impactful mission of the NABC Recycled Rides® program.

In partnership with Allstate, Freedom Mobility Foundation, Mobility Works, and other contributing organizations, SolutionWorks had the privilege of fully refurbishing a vehicle for Purple Heart recipient and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Corporal Brian Aft. The vehicle was one of five life changing donations presented during the event; each restoring mobility, independence, and opportunity to individuals who have given so much in service to our country.

Corporal Aft sustained severe combat injuries while deployed in Afghanistan and is now an active advocate within the veteran community. The refurbished SUV was selected to accommodate his wheelchair while also supporting his growing canine boarding business, K9 Ventures, by allowing space for dog kennels and essential equipment, helping him continue building independence and stability through entrepreneurship.

The vehicle restoration was completed by the SolutionWorks team, with Corey Bates performing the paintless dent repair (PDR) as part of the refurbishment process. Christopher Johnson and Ivan Correa performed body work and paint services to ensure the vehicle met both functional and quality standards befitting its life changing purpose.

The NABC Recycled Rides® program unites automotive repair professionals, insurers, and community organizations to restore donated vehicles and gift them to individuals and families in need. Through this collaborative effort, the program empowers recipients with reliable transportation that supports employment, healthcare access, and everyday stability.

“As a veteran, moments like this are deeply personal,” said Tim Bates, Executive Vice President at SolutionWorks, Head of the Military Affairs Committee, and Board Member of the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation. “Reliable transportation represents freedom, dignity, and opportunity—things every veteran deserves after serving our country. Being able to help restore that independence through the Recycled Rides program is an honor, and I’m proud of the SolutionWorks team and our partners for coming together to support those who have sacrificed so much.”

The vehicle presentation took place in partnership with Freedom Mobility Foundation, a nonprofit organization that restores independence to injured military service members, veterans, and first responders through customized mobility technology and vehicle adaptations, and Allstate Insurance, which donated the vehicle.

SolutionWorks values partnerships that drive meaningful community impact and remains committed to supporting initiatives that uplift veterans and families in need. The company extends sincere appreciation to the NABC, event sponsors, and all organizations involved for their dedication to service and generosity.

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About SolutionWorks

SolutionWorks is a nationally trusted automotive partner in reconditioning, hail restoration, claims management, and OEM services. The company’s mission is to deliver excellence through innovation, integrity, and commitment to the people and communities it serves.

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