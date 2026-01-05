SolutionWorks Expands Footprint with New Service Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

SolutionWorks Oklahoma City Service Center

New Oklahoma City Location Enhances Nationwide Coverage and Service Capabilities

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SolutionWorks, a leader in automotive reconditioning and repair, including hail repair and end-to-end claims management, is proud to announce the opening of its newest service center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. This expansion reflects the company’s continued commitment to delivering high-quality, efficient, and reliable repair solutions to dealerships, insurance companies, fleet operators, and customers across the nation.

The new Oklahoma City Service Center will offer a full suite of automotive services, including:

• Paint & Body Repair

• Paintless Dent Repair (PDR)

• Hail & Dent Repair

• Wheel Repair & Refinishing

• Automotive Reconditioning Services

With this expansion, SolutionWorks reinforces its mission to provide exceptional service with quick turnaround times, trusted partnerships, and industry-leading quality standards.

“Our growth into Oklahoma City marks an exciting milestone for our organization,” said Caroline Reaves, CEO, SolutionWorks. “We are committed to supporting the Oklahoma City market with fast, dependable service, and a team that truly cares about doing what’s right.”

The Oklahoma City Service Center is designed to meet increasing market demand for comprehensive repair and reconditioning solutions while strengthening SolutionWorks’ presence throughout the country.

Location:

SolutionWorks – Oklahoma City Service Center

4035 NW 3rd Street

Oklahoma City, OK 73112

(For GPS: 4029 NW 3rd Street locates the service center more accurately)

For more information or to schedule service, please contact us:

Email: OKCservicecenter@getsw.com | Phone: (405) 253-5674

or visit: getsw.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.