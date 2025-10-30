SolutionWorks Partners with NABC Recycled Rides®, Endeavors, and Allstate to Gift Vehicle to U.S. Veteran

A collaborative effort honors military service as SolutionWorks and partners present a U.S. veteran with the gift of reliable transportation. A NABC Recycled Rides® recipient smiles with gratitude as she receives her newly restored vehicle.

Collaborative Effort Honors Military Service with the Gift of Reliable Transportation

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SolutionWorks recently had the honor of participating in and hosting a National Auto Body Council (NABC) Recycled Rides® event, partnering with Endeavors, Allstate Insurance, and other contributing organizations to donate a fully restored vehicle to a deserving U.S. Veteran.

The NABC Recycled Rides® program unites automotive repair professionals, insurance companies, and community organizations to repair and gift refurbished vehicles to veterans, military families, single mothers and others in need of reliable transportation. This initiative helps recipients regain independence and stability — empowering them to move forward in life with confidence. SolutionWorks performed paintless dent repair (PDR) along with other bodywork services and hosted the event at its state-of-the-art service center in Carrollton, TX.

“Our veterans have given so much to protect our freedom, and they deserve our support,” said Caroline Reaves, CEO, SolutionWorks. “It is a privilege to be part of a program that gives something meaningful back — a vehicle that helps restore mobility, opportunity, and peace of mind.”

The vehicle presentation took place in partnership with Endeavors, a faith-based nonprofit dedicated to serving people in crisis including active-duty military and veterans, and Allstate Insurance, who donated the vehicle. The event was attended by Michael Gallops, President/CEO of the MetroCrest Chamber of Commerce, who joined in celebrating this impactful moment of community support and gratitude.

“This one meant a lot to me,” said Gallops. “It’s a reminder that when we align our business community with service and purpose, everyone benefits —our companies, our neighbors, and the heroes who’ve sacrificed so much for our country.”

SolutionWorks remains committed to supporting initiatives that uplift veterans and local communities, reinforcing the company’s dedication to service, collaboration, and making a difference through meaningful partnerships.

“Having the opportunity to help present a vehicle to a deserving veteran is deeply personal for me,” said Tim Bates, Executive Vice President at SolutionWorks, a U.S. Army and Air Force veteran. “As someone who’s worn the uniform, I understand how much it means to know your community has your back. Events like this truly honor that commitment.”

About SolutionWorks

SolutionWorks is a nationally trusted automotive partner in reconditioning, hail restoration, claims management, and OEM services. The company’s mission is to deliver excellence through innovation, integrity, and commitment to the people and communities it serves.

For more information, visit www.Getsw.com

