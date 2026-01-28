Meridian Knowledge Solutions Advances to FedRAMP® 20X Phase Two — the Only LMS Selected for the Inaugural Cohort

Meridian named to the FedRAMP 20x Phase 2 pilot—the only LMS selected—building on 20x Low and helping shape secure, Moderate-ready federal learning.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meridian Knowledge Solutions, a leading provider of enterprise learning management solutions for government and regulated organizations, today announced its selection as one of three cloud service providers in the first cohort of the FedRAMP20x Phase 2 pilot — becoming the only Learning Management System (LMS) included in this first-ever group.This milestone follows Meridian’s successful attainment of a 20X Low Impact Authorization and inclusion in the FedRAMP Marketplace earlier this year. Phase 2 serves as the next step in the 20x initiative, expanding the modernization effort to Moderate-impact cloud systems.Meridian’s acceptance into Phase 2 underscores its commitment to secure learning technology and its readiness to support the federal government's evolving cybersecurity, compliance, and modernization priorities.What This Means: From 20X Low to the First-ever Phase Two CohortPhase 2 builds on the foundation of 20X Low, enabling invited providers to begin the more rigorous Moderate-impact process under the program’s modernized, automation-driven model.The program emphasizes machine-readable security evidence, continuous monitoring improvements, and more efficient authorization pathways for cloud services.As the only LMS selected, Meridian is uniquely positioned to help shape the evolution of secure government learning technology within this pioneering pilot.Leadership Perspective“Selection 20x Phase 2’s first cohort is a remarkable honor for Meridian. This milestone reflects both our longstanding commitment to secure learning solutions and the trust federal agencies place in our platform. We’re proud to help shape the evolution of FedRAMP’s modernization efforts as we continue our journey toward achieving Moderate authorization under the 20x framework’s focus of continuous automation and radical transparency with federal customers.” Sean Osborne, President, Meridian Knowledge SolutionsWhat This Means for Federal Agencies* With its inclusion in Phase Two, Meridian brings agencies:* A pathway toward a 20X Moderate-ready LMS purpose-built for federal compliance.* Early alignment with the government’s modernized, automation-first authorization framework.* A secure, battle-tested training platform already supporting high-compliance environments.* Reduced procurement complexity as the 20X model continues to modernize FedRAMP.* A trusted partner with more than two decades of experience serving government and regulated industries.This selection strengthens Meridian’s role in supporting federal workforce readiness and secure cloud adoption strategies.About Meridian Knowledge SolutionsMeridian Knowledge Solutions is a leading provider of enterprise learning management solutions, helping organizations, government agencies, and businesses develop, deliver, and manage learning programs that drive success. With a focus on innovation and user experience, Meridian LMS helps organizations create engaging, scalable, and results-driven learning environments.Meridian’s enterprise LMS combines power and simplicity in one platform, featuring blended learning, career development, a native LRS, advanced reporting, compliance tracking, eCommerce capabilities, and seamless integration with top content providers and authoring solutions. Available in cloud, on-premises, or private cloud deployments, Meridian LMS enables organizations to streamline training operations and align learning with business objectives.

