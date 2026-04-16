PLAY ALL DAY, ALL SUMMER LONG WITH MAIN EVENT SUMMER SAVINGS PASS

Snag your pass early and enjoy 10 percent off until May 9

COPPELL, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The best value of the summer has officially arrived at Main Event , the go-to entertainment destination for nonstop fun with bowling, laser tag, billiards, arcade games, plus crave-worthy food, all under one roof. Just in time for summer break, the Summer Savings Pass is now available for pre-sale, giving families a chance to lock in unlimited excitement while saving 10 percent on passes purchased before May 9, 2026.Designed for maximum fun at an unbeatable price, the Summer Savings Pass delivers a season full of adventure, flavor, and memory-making moments. Starting at just $49.99 for the Basic Pass* and $69.99 for the Premium Pass*, it’s one of the hottest entertainment deals of the summer. Guests can purchase online at https:// www.mainevent.com /specials/season-pass/ and start planning their high-energy summer lineup.“Our Summer Savings Pass gives kids and families the ultimate way to stay active, stay cool, and make the most of every summer day, all at one great price,” said Laurie Curtis , Head of Marketing at Main Event. “With more than 60 locations nationwide, Main Event is the perfect place to beat the heat and turn up the fun all season long.”Life in the Pass LaneValid from May 11 through September 4, 2026, the Main Event Summer Savings Pass is available in two tiers and each packed with value:Basic Pass: Perfect for weekday fun, the Basic Pass includes unlimited bowling with free shoe rental Monday through Thursday from open to close and Friday until 5 p.m. Passholders also receive 10 percent off food and non-alcoholic beverages and can upgrade to All You Can Play (AYCP) activities for just $10 (valid same day). The Basic Pass is valid at the location of purchase.Premium Pass: For families ready to level up their summer, the Premium Pass unlocks unlimited All You Can Play (AYCP) activities every day, plus free bowling shoe rental. Guests also enjoy 20 percent off food and non-alcoholic beverages and receive $25 in bonus game play with the purchase of any arcade game card package (valid same day). The Premium Pass is valid at any participating location, making it ideal for summer travel and spontaneous fun.The Summer Savings Pass is available at all locations except Deerpark, NY and Woodbury, MN. Restrictions may apply. Check your local Main Event for details. Passes are available for purchase online or at participating Main Event locations from now until September 4, 2026.To learn more about Main Event, including locations and experiences, visit www.mainevent.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @mymainevent.*Pricing may vary by location.About Main Event EntertainmentFounded in 1998 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Main Event Entertainment, Inc. operates 61 centers in 22 states across the country. Offerings include state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of games, virtual reality, and an in-center restaurant, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. Main Event is part of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., a leader in entertainment and dining experiences across North America. For more information, visit www.mainevent.com and www.daveandbusters.com

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