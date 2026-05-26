LEE’S FAMOUS RECIPE CHICKEN OPENS NEW LOCATION IN FRANKLIN ON JUNE 1st

Longtime local favorite unveils new restaurant, offers free meals to the first 100 guests

FRANKLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken , a name synonymous with delicious, homestyle fried chicken for 60 years, is excited to open the doors to a new restaurant on Sunday, May 24 with the Grand Opening celebration scheduled for Monday, June 1st at 400 Commerce Cetner Dr., marking a meaningful step forward for the brand’s presence in Franklin during its 60th anniversary year.The new 2,309-square-foot restaurant replaces a smaller, longstanding location. This larger, updated space is designed to better serve today’s on-the-go lifestyle while continuing to deliver the flavor Lee’s is known for. The space features state-of-the-art digital interior and exterior menu boards, all designed to create a more modern and inviting environment.Owned and operated by Chuck Doran and Ken Riddle, the new Franklin restaurant reflects a continued investment in Franklin and the surrounding community, where Lee’s has been a familiar name for generations.“We’ve been part of this community for a long time, and this new larger restaurant allows us to show up in a bigger way for our guests,” said Chuck Doran, Co-owner of the Franklin Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. “The only thing that remains unchanged is our commitment to quality and flavor. Everything else is new, and we’re excited for our guests to experience it.”To celebrate the grand opening on June 1st, the first 100 guests in line will receive a free 2-piece Breast Strip meal. Doors open at 10:30 a.m., and the restaurant will operate daily until 10:00 p.m.Guests can expect Lee’s signature fresh, never-frozen chicken that has earned it recognition as a top 10 Fast Food Fried Chicken by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.Beyond its famous flavor, the local owners are deeply rooted in the community, supporting organizations including the University of Dayton, The Rose Music Center, and Flyght Academy, along with local high schools and veteran-focused initiatives.For more information about the new Franklin location, follow @leesmiamivalley on Instagram and X , or visit www.leesfamousrecipe.com About Lee’s Famous Recipe ChickenFor 60 years, Lee’s Famous RecipeChicken, a quick service franchise founded in Lima, Ohio, has specialized in fresh, never-frozen chicken. Lee’s has been recognized for three years in a row as a top 10 Fast Food Fried Chicken by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award. Today, there are more than 130 Lee’s Famous RecipeChicken locations in 12 U.S. states and in Canada, most are individually owned and operated. For additional information, please visit LeesFamousRecipe.com.

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