NAVEX Appoints Aniruddh Mukhopadhaya as Chief Strategy Officer

Seasoned SaaS executive to drive strategic execution and organizational transformation

LAKE OSWEGO, OR, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAVEX, the global leader in integrated risk and compliance management software, today announced the appointment of Aniruddh Mukhopadhaya as Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, Mukhopadhaya will lead the company’s strategic agenda and initiatives as NAVEX accelerates its next phase of global growth, innovation and operational scale.

Mukhopadhaya joins NAVEX with proven experience leading strategy, operations and growth initiatives across global technology and software businesses.

“Aniruddh brings a rare combination of strategic vision, operational rigor and global leadership experience,” said Arpan Sheth, CEO of NAVEX. “NAVEX is investing aggressively in AI-led innovation to better serve our customers around the world, and Aniruddh’s expertise in aligning strategy and growth opportunities with execution will be instrumental to our next phase of growth.”

Mukhopadhaya joins NAVEX from Gupshup, a global SaaS company operating across five continents. He served in a dual role as Senior Vice President of Operations and Senior Vice President of Strategy, where he was part of the company’s core leadership team and helped scale the business through a period of rapid international growth.

During his tenure, he oversaw key business functions spanning strategy, customer success, customer support, sales operations, financial operations and investor relations across global markets including Latin America, India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Prior to Gupshup, Mukhopadhaya spent a decade at Bain & Company advising multinational corporations and private equity firms on growth strategy, transformation and value creation initiatives.

“I’m excited to join NAVEX at such a pivotal moment in the company’s journey,” said Mukhopadhaya. “NAVEX has built a strong reputation as a trusted partner and is uniquely positioned to navigate increasingly complex risk and compliance challenges. I look forward to working closely with Arpan and the leadership team to accelerate innovation, strengthen operational capabilities and support the company’s long-term growth.”

Mukhopadhaya holds an MBA from London Business School and a BA in Economics from St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai.

About NAVEX

Trusted by 13,000 organizations, including 75 percent of Fortune 100 and 500 companies, NAVEX is the global leader in risk and compliance solutions. Its NAVEX One platform strengthens risk and compliance programs, empowering organizations with unparalleled industry benchmark data and insights. NAVEX One provides a 360-degree view of enterprise, third-party and ecosystem risk for enhanced regulatory compliance and proactive risk management. Based in Lake Oswego, OR, with a global presence, NAVEX continues to shape the future of governance, risk and compliance. Visit our blog or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

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