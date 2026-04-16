Triangle Brokerages That Don't Own Their Technology Stack Are Falling Behind, Says EasyDigz and Doorify Webinar

Michael Walliser, CEO of EasyDigz EasyDigz logo

Agents on disconnected third-party platforms risk losing client data, brand identity, and business equity as the industry consolidates.

CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA, NC, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EasyDigz , a modern all-in-one real estate platform, in partnership with Doorify MLS, hosted an educational webinar examining how industry consolidation and fragmented technology are eroding the business equity of Triangle brokers and agents. The session, titled The Value of Ownership, focused on how the tools agents use, and who controls them, determine whether practitioners are building their own brand or renting space inside someone else’s ecosystem.The session was led by Michael Walliser, CEO of EasyDigz , who opened with an assessment of the structural shifts reshaping real estate. As discussed during the webinar, consolidation driven by national portal alliances, venture-backed platforms, and large franchise acquisitions is concentrating market power in a small number of brands. The practitioners most exposed, Walliser argued, are those whose CRM, website, transaction history, and client communications all live inside platforms they do not own or control.The Hidden Cost of Platform DependencyLive polls conducted during the webinar showed that the average Triangle agent manages their business across multiple disconnected platforms. As cited during the session, the NAR’s 2025 Technology Survey found that 24 percent of brokers spend over $500 per month on technology, and industry research puts the average broker on 13 separate tools, each requiring separate logins, separate data entry, and separate training. A further 67 percent of agents report that their brokerage already provides the technology they need, yet still go out and purchase their own replacements because the provided tools do not connect.The webinar highlighted that this fragmentation carries a cost beyond wasted time. Only 12 percent of agents report their personal website as a lead generation tool, because most agents have a profile page on someone else's platform rather than a branded site they own. Meanwhile, three out of four agents did not close a single transaction in 2024. As Walliser noted during the session, when client data, referral networks, and transaction history all live inside a third-party platform, they build value for that platform's business, not the agent's.“Every tool you send your client to is asking them to trust you to trust that other thing,” said Michael Walliser, CEO of EasyDigz. “Borrowed things have a way of failing at the worst possible moment.”Why Ownership Matters in the Triangle MarketThe impact of platform dependency is amplified by local market conditions. As shared during the webinar, Doorify MLS reported $19 billion in 2025 sales volume for the Triangle region, and Wake County continues to grow at nearly 2.5 percent annually. At the same time, inventory is up, days on market have extended, and the straightforward pandemic-era transaction environment has given way to a market that rewards professional infrastructure, consistent follow-up, and client relationships built and maintained over time.As discussed during the webinar, NAR research indicates that 47 percent of buyers cite an agent’s technology skills as very important when choosing who to work with, and 82 percent of clients respond positively when agents integrate technology into the relationship. In this environment, agents who can demonstrate a cohesive, branded technology experience are better positioned to establish trust before a buyer agreement is ever signed.How Triangle Brokers Are Taking OwnershipTo address these challenges, the webinar included a live demonstration of what portable, agent-owned infrastructure looks like in practice. Participants saw a branded website, registered to the agent's own domain rather than buried inside a third-party portal, go from setup to fully configured within the session. The demonstration also covered MLS-integrated transaction management that auto-populates forms directly from Doorify MLS data, eliminating manual data entry, and a natural language market intelligence tool that searches across Doorify’s parameters using plain-language queries governed entirely by MLS data.The discussion also addressed compliance obligations for brokers in charge under North Carolina Rule 58A-110, including supervision of agency agreements, three-year transaction record retention, and written buyer agreements,noting that these requirements carry real liability and are fully supported within a single, audit-ready system. Speakers noted that for brokers rolling this out across a team, the ability to offer agents professional infrastructure they actually own is a meaningful differentiator from brokerages built on piecemeal technology stacks.EasyDigz shared plans to continue the discussion through additional educational webinars for Triangle brokers, building on the themes of brand ownership, technology consolidation, and client relationship infrastructure raised during this session. Brokerages interested in learning more can access the full session recording by accessing it here About EasyDigzEasyDigz is a modern, all-in-one real estate platform designed to support growing brokerages. It connects lead response, CRM, marketing automation, transaction workflows, and team collaboration in a single, intuitive system built around real estate operations. By removing friction from day-to-day work, EasyDigz helps agents respond faster, strengthen client communication, and compete effectively in fast-moving markets. To learn more, visit www.easydigz.com About Doorify MLSDoorify MLS is the operating system for over 15,000 real estate brokers and agents in five REALTORassociations in and beyond the Research Triangle area. Doorify’s mission of advancing equity, supporting community, and delivering excellence promotes a progressive future in real estate. By providing seamless access to a robust real estate market and stewarding reliable, accurate data that is increasingly valuable in its size and powerful to its communities, Doorify MLS works to support its subscribers and consumers effectively and efficiently. To learn more, visit www.doorifymls.com

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