Slow Response Times Are Causing Agents to Lose Deals Before Contact Even Begins, Says EasyDigz Webinar

EasyDigz logo Michael Walliser, CEO of EasyDigz

Insights shared in an EasyDigz-led webinar showed slow replies and broken systems are costing Triangle agents relocation deals as buyers expect follow-up.

CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA, NC, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EasyDigz , a modern all-in-one real estate platform, hosted an educational webinar examining how response delays are affecting lead conversion across today’s online-driven market. As shared during the webinar, the typical response time for an online real estate inquiry is 42 hours, and 63.5 percent of sales inquiries never receive a reply.As discussed during webinar, this lag is sharply misaligned with the behavior of modern relocation buyers, particularly in markets experiencing steady inflows across Wake, Durham and Orange counties. The presentation showed that nearly half of all online leads now arrive outside traditional business hours, often from buyers conducting late-night searches from out of state. As Michael Walliser , CEO of EasyDigz, noted during the webinar, many of these consumers reach out to multiple agents at once because they lack local relationships, making speed the deciding factor.One such example was underscored during the webinar, showing that 78 percent of transactions go to the first agent who responds, responding within five minutes makes a lead 21 times more likely to be qualified, and a reply in the first 60 seconds can increase conversion odds by 391 percent. “Relocation buyers choose the agent who helps them first,” said Michael Walliser, CEO of EasyDigz. “If the follow-up isn’t immediate, someone else earns the conversation.”Fragmented Tools Are Slowing Agents DownInsights discussed during the webinar made clear that these delays are not driven by lack of effort, but by the structure of agents’ tools. Live polls conducted during the session showed that many agents rely on disconnected CRMs, websites, lead sources and email platforms that do not communicate with one another, creating frequent breakdowns when inquiries arrive after hours or while agents are with clients.These gaps cause many high-intent leads to go unanswered long enough for another agent to respond first. The webinar included a demonstration of how EasyDigz addresses these constraints by automating the first 60 seconds of communication. As shown during the demo, a new inquiry triggered an instant, personalized message written in the agent’s voice and logged itself into the CRM. The system then read the buyer’s message, such as a request about price range, school district, or commute, and automatically matched it to relevant listings and neighborhood information across more than 385,000 properties. Instead of an agent manually clarifying requirements or running searches, the platform generated a relevant first response immediately and activated a follow-up sequence tailored to the type of buyer.The presentation also highlighted tools built specifically for North Carolina workflows, including a library of 168 templates for relocators, first-time buyers, VA-eligible clients and luxury prospects, along with client dashboards that reduce repetitive questions about documents, dates and next steps. “Agents aren’t falling behind because they lack commitment,” Michael Walliser said during the session. “They’re falling behind because their tools were never designed for a 24-hour, relocation-heavy market.”Brokerages Are Modernizing Their First-Contact SystemsThe webinar concluded with a practical look at how brokerages are already reducing their response times to under 60 seconds without adding new administrative work. Examples discussed during the session illustrated how consolidating fragmented tools into a single system removes manual handoffs and enables agents to engage with buyers at the exact moment inquiries arrive.As shared during the webinar, teams adopting automated first-contact workflows are strengthening early-stage engagement while improving consistency across long client timelines. EasyDigz also outlined next steps for brokerages seeking to streamline lead capture, reduce tech fragmentation and improve responsiveness as relocation-driven demand continues to grow. The full session can be accessed here About EasyDigzEasyDigz is a modern, all-in-one real estate platform designed to support growing brokerages. It connects lead response, CRM, marketing automation, transaction workflows and team collaboration in a single, intuitive system built around real estate operations. By removing friction from day-to-day work, EasyDigz helps agents respond faster, strengthen communication and compete effectively in fast-moving markets. To learn more, visit www.easydigz.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.