EasyDigz Product Showcase with Doorify MLS Highlights How Fragmented Systems Are Costing Brokers Deals

Live showcase demonstrated how unified workflows and automation are helping brokerages reduce response delays and operational friction.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EasyDigz , a modern all-in-one real estate platform, hosted a live product showcase in collaboration with Doorify MLS to demonstrate how fragmented technology stacks are slowing brokerage operations and impacting client engagement across today's fast-moving housing market. During the session, live demonstrations showed how EasyDigz's integrated workflows are helping brokers simplify operations, respond faster to leads, and maintain visibility across the full client journey. During the session, live demonstrations showed how EasyDigz brings lead response, transaction coordination, and client communication into a single workflow, enabling brokers to respond faster to inquiries and maintain visibility across the full client journey.Opening the showcase, Jennifer Francis, Product Owner at Doorify MLS, highlighted why the MLS selected EasyDigz as part of its offering to brokerages. “We’re focused on delivering tools that help brokerages compete, scale and operate more efficiently,” she said. “EasyDigz is part of that strategy, providing a modern solution that supports brokerage growth while simplifying day-to-day operations. You can access EasyDigz directly through the Doorify MLS dashboard, making it easy to explore and get started.”The showcase focused on a growing challenge facing many brokerages. As buyer expectations shift toward instant responses and transparent digital experiences, agents are often managing multiple disconnected systems for CRM, marketing, transaction tracking, and communication. According to presenters, this fragmentation creates delays, administrative overhead, and missed opportunities during the early stages of client engagement.“Agents aren’t falling behind because they lack commitment,” said Michael Walliser, CEO of EasyDigz , during the showcase. “They are falling behind because their tools were never designed to operate as one system.”Demonstrating Integrated Workflows in Real TimeLive walkthroughs showed how EasyDigz connects lead response, automation, transaction workflows, and client updates within a single environment. When an inquiry was received during the showcase, the platform automatically generated a response while simultaneously mapping the client’s information, associated property details, and transaction data across the backend CRM, follow-ups, and documentation without manual entry.The demonstration continued through active deal stages, where communication, reminders, and status updates progressed inside the same workflow rather than across separate applications. The session also showed built-in nurture sequences, automated scheduling, broker oversight dashboards, and a branded client portal that reduces repetitive status questions by keeping buyers informed in real time.Presenters emphasized that automation functions reliably only when actions operate on shared data, allowing agents to focus on client relationships rather than coordinating between multiple tools.Broker Visibility and Client Experience as Key ThemesThe showcase also highlighted EastDigz dashboards that provide brokers with operational visibility across their teams without requiring micromanagement. By centralizing activity and workflow data, brokers can better understand where agents need support and where deals are progressing smoothly.On the client side, demonstrations showed how buyers can search listings, submit actions, and track progress through a single branded experience, with real-time updates designed to reduce communication friction and improve engagement. Mobile access and MLS integration through Doorify were presented as core components of the workflow.Moving Toward Unified PlatformsA central takeaway from the session was the industry’s shift away from assembling multiple point solutions toward platforms that unify data, workflow, and communication. EasyDigz positioned this approach as critical for brokerages seeking faster response times and stronger ownership of client relationships as market expectations continue to evolve.The platform integrates directly with the Doorify MLS dashboard and operates on a flexible month-to-month model designed to support adoption without disrupting existing operations.The full EasyDigz Product Showcase session can be accessed here About EasyDigzEasyDigz is a modern, all-in-one real estate platform designed to support growing brokerages. It connects lead response, CRM, marketing automation, transaction workflows, and collaboration tools within a single system built around real estate operations. By reducing operational friction, EasyDigz helps agents respond faster, improve consistency, and deliver more transparent client experiences.

