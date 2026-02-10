Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center Highlights Non-Surgical Options for Chronic Knee Pain

Avoid Knee Surgery

FAIRPORT, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center in Fairport NY Highlights Non-Surgical Options for Chronic Knee PainLocal clinic encourages patients to explore alternatives before considering knee surgery or total knee replacement surgery.For many people dealing with ongoing knee pain, the word “surgery” often enters the conversation sooner than expected. But according to Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center, surgery is typically meant to be a last option not the next step.Chronic knee pain affects millions of adults each year, often due to arthritis, wear-and-tear, or degenerative joint changes. While knee replacement surgery can be appropriate in certain cases, many patients are surprised to learn that they may still have meaningful non-surgical options available.“Patients are often told they’re ‘bone-on-bone’ and assume surgery is inevitable,” said a spokesperson for Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center. “But imaging findings don’t always tell the full story. Many people can reduce pain, improve mobility, and delay or avoid surgery with the right non-surgical approach.”The clinic focuses on advanced, non-surgical knee treatments designed to work with the body rather than replace the joint. These treatments aim to help patients:Reduce chronic knee painImprove joint mobility and functionStay active without invasive proceduresAvoid long recovery periods associated with surgeryRochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center reports seeing many patients who have already tried cortisone injections, physical therapy, or simply “living with it,” but still struggle with daily activities such as walking, standing, climbing stairs, or exercising.“Our goal is to help patients understand that surgery shouldn’t feel like the only option,” the spokesperson added. “There are modern, non-surgical treatments that may offer relief without downtime, anesthesia, or lengthy rehabilitation.”The clinic encourages individuals experiencing persistent knee pain to seek a second opinion and explore non-surgical options before committing to surgical intervention.About Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain CenterRochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center specializes in non-surgical treatment options for knee, hip, shoulder, and joint pain. The clinic focuses on helping patients reduce pain, improve function, and maintain an active lifestyle without invasive procedures.For more information, visit the clinic or contact Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center directly, 585-580-1815.

