Feel Stuck in a Chair? Rochester Arthritis Expert Reveals Why the 'First Step' is the Hardest for Knee Pain Sufferers

Knee Pain When Getting Up?

Learn why sitting causes knee stiffness and how non-surgical care at Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center can restore your mobility

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rochester Arthritis Expert Reveals Why the "First Step" is the Hardest for Knee Pain SufferersIt is a scene played out in living rooms and offices across Rochester every day: someone sits for an hour, attempts to stand up, and is met with a sharp, stiff reminder that their knees aren’t what they used to be.While many assume this "start-up pain" is a sign of permanent damage, experts at the Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center are sharing new insights into why this happens and why it might actually be good news.In a newly released guide, "Why Your Knee Hurts More After Sitting," the center breaks down the mechanical and biological "stalling" that occurs when we remain stationary."People often panic when those first three steps feel like bone-on-bone grinding," says the clinical team at Rochester Arthritis. "But that stiffness is usually a circulation and lubrication issue, not a sign that you need immediate surgery. Understanding the difference is the key to maintaining long-term mobility."The "WD-40" EffectThe center identifies four primary reasons for post-sitting pain:Lube Failure: Synovial fluid (the joint’s natural lubricant) slows down during rest.Muscle Dormancy: Supporting muscles "fall asleep" while sitting, leaving the joint unstable upon standing.Fluid Settlement: Micro-inflammation allows fluid to settle in the joint, creating temporary pressure.Range of Motion Compression: Long periods of flexion (bending) naturally tighten the surrounding tendons.The "Three-Step" RuleThe guide highlights a critical diagnostic clue: if the pain dissipates after the first few steps, the issue is likely inflammatory and manageable through non-surgical interventions. However, if the stiffness lingers or begins to limit daily activities like grocery shopping or climbing stairs, it signals that the joint environment needs professional attention.Local Solutions for Rochester ResidentsAs part of their mission to keep the Rochester community active, the Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center is offering specialized consultations to help patients transition from "stiff and stuck" to fluid movement. By focusing on reducing inflammation and restoring muscle support, the center helps patients avoid the operating table and get back to the activities they love."The hardest step shouldn't be the first one," the center concludes. "Our goal is to make sure every step after that is pain-free."To read the full article or to schedule a consultation, visit [ www.painreliefrajc.com ] or call 585-580-1815.About Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain CenterLocated in Fairport, Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center specializes in non-surgical treatments for chronic joint pain. We combine advanced diagnostics with personalized care to help our neighbors move better and live longer.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.