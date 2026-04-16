Scodix Launches the World’s First Digital Embellishment Solution for Corrugated and Rigid Substrates

Scodix ULTRA 7000 SHD Scodix ULTRA 7000 SHD example 1 Scodix ULTRA 7000 SHD example 2

The Scodix Ultra 7000 SHD press breaks new ground at FESPA, moving beyond paper to unlock Signage & Display and High-End Packaging markets.

SCODIX (TASE:SCDX)

We are creating a new category by bringing our SHD embellishment technology to rigid substrates, showing once again that Scodix leads where others follow.” — Scodix CEO Eli Grinberg

ROSH HAAYIN, ISRAEL, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scodix, the global leader in digital print embellishment, today announced the launch of the Scodix Ultra 7000 SHD. This first-of-its-kind digital embellishment press is engineered specifically for rigid and corrugated substrates, marking the first time the market can apply high-definition tactile finishes directly to heavy-duty media.

The launch of the Scodix Ultra 7000 SHD marks a strategic expansion into the Signage & Display and Corrugated Packaging sectors for Scodix. This new capability allows printers and converters to apply premium tactile effects to a diverse range of substrates, including Dibond, acrylic, Forex, foam board, corrugated board, and more. The U7000 SHD is also compatible with all current Scodix-supported substrates, including coated and uncoated sheets of diverse media weights. This flexibility allows printers and converters to expand their service offerings, access new markets, and increase profit margins through high-value digital print embellishment.

As brands increasingly demand "premiumization" to stand out in crowded retail environments, the need for tactile, high-impact finishes has never been greater. Until today, embellishing rigid materials was almost impossible and extremely labour-intensive. The Scodix Ultra 7000 SHD eliminates those barriers, offering:

High-Value Applications: Opens new revenue streams in POS/POP displays, luxury corrugated packaging, and high-end corporate graphics.

Sustainable Production Efficiency: Removes screen printing and metal dies from the embellishment process, minimizing setup waste while enabling agile short-run production.

Alongside the Scodix Ultra 7000 SHD, Scodix is showcasing a new software embellishment visualization tool that allows users to generate hyper-realistic previews of how their complex embellishments will look and feel on a finished piece. It’s a powerful sales engine for Scodix customers, replacing abstract concepts with immersive digital prototypes that make the value of premium textures and foils instantly undeniable to their clients.

"The Scodix Ultra 7000 SHD represents a definitive milestone in our mission to digitize embellishment for every segment of the print industry," says Eli Grinberg, Scodix CEO and co-founder. "We are creating a new category by bringing our SHD embellishment technology to rigid substrates, and we are empowering printers to enter high-margin markets that were previously unreachable, proving once again that Scodix leads where others follow."

Moti Vaknin, VP Sales for EMEA and Global Channels, adds: "The feedback from our initial pipeline has been extraordinary. Large-format producers and corrugated converters have been searching for a way to differentiate in a sea of flat colour printing. The Ultra 7000 SHD provides the 'wow factor' that brands crave, integrated into a digital workflow that meets the speed and agility requirements of the modern market."

‘Corrugated' @ FESPA launch demonstrations

Scodix will officially unveil the Ultra 7000 SHD at ‘Corrugated' @ The FESPA Global Print Expo, May 19–22 at the Fira de Barcelona in Spain, at Booth 3-A151. Attendees are invited to experience live demonstrations of the press, showcasing high-definition finishes on a variety of rigid materials.

The Scodix Ultra 7000 SHD is available for immediate order in North America (NA) and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), with global shipping schedules to follow.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.