Scodix and HEIDELBERG Extend Strategic Partnership to Transform the Italian Digital Embellishment Market

ROSH HAAYIN, ISRAEL, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scodix, the global leader in digital print embellishment, announces the extension of its long-term strategic partnership with Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG). Under the expanded agreement, HEIDELBERG Italy will lead the distribution of the Scodix’s Ultra Series presses, bringing the world’s most advanced digital embellishment solutions to the Italian printing and packaging sectors.

The renewed partnership will solidify Scodix’s footprint in Italy by integrating its cutting-edge technology into the Heidelberg Italy portfolio. This will allow Heidelberg Italia customers to meet all their needs, from prepress to embellishment, with a single supplier.

To mark this milestone, Heidelberg Italy and Scodix will host an exclusive VIP Open House Event on March 3, 2026 at the Scodix Experience Center in Dusseldorf. Attendees will experience live demonstrations of the Scodix Ultra series, showcasing how the partnership drives productivity and high-value differentiation for Italian printers.

The partnership focuses on two flagship solutions designed to meet the rigorous demands of the luxury packaging and commercial print markets:

• Scodix Ultra 6500 SHD: Featuring SHD™ (Smart High Definition) technology, this press enables intricate embellishments on B1 formats with precise polymer placement. It is ideal for detailed designs, fine lines, and large flat foiling.

• Scodix Ultra 2500 SHD: The Ultra 2500 SHD Digital Enhancement press fuses flexibility, quality and productivity generating unprecedented digital value. Compatible up to B2 paper sizes, it includes all of Scodix’s latest technologies for detail quality, tactility and media variety.

The collaboration will also highlight the recently launched Scodix Luxe, the 17th application in the Scodix portfolio. Scodix Luxe enables direct digital embellishment on premium specialty substrates—including leather, linen, silk, and canvas.

Leveraging MLE (Multi-layer Enhancement) technology, Scodix presses apply multiple layers in a single pass on uncoated materials. This allows designers and publishers to enter high-value segments like luxury diaries, high-end books, and premium packaging with unprecedented tactile richness.

Rinaldo Mattera, Heidelberg Italia Digital Business Manager, “I'm very proud to continue the collaboration with Scodix, which began way back in 2013 with the first S75 embellishment machine. Today, in Heidelberg Italy, we have a structure capable of carefully supporting our customers with Scodix equipment, from sales to service to consumables.”

