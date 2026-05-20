Simeoni Arti Grafiche Becomes World’s First to Acquire the New Scodix Ultra 7000 SHD Press

Scodix ULTRA 7000 SHD Scodix logo

Setting New Standard for Rigid Substrate Embellishment

SCODIX (TASE:SCDX)

We are thrilled that Silvano and his team are the first to adopt the new Scodix Ultra 7000 SHD. By bringing our technology to rigid substrates, we are empowering printers to enter high-margin markets.” — Scodix CEO Eli Grinberg

ROSH HAAYIN, ISRAEL, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Corrugated' @ The FESPA Global Print Expo, Barcelona, Spain, 20 May, 2026: Scodix, the global leader in digital print embellishment, today announces the first sale of its groundbreaking Scodix Ultra 7000 SHD press to Simeoni Arti Grafiche, the Italian printing pioneer. The landmark deal, facilitated through Scodix’s strategic distribution partner HEIDELBERG Italy, marks the official market entry of the world’s first digital embellishment solution designed specifically for rigid and corrugated substrates.

Simeoni Arti Grafiche is a long-standing Scodix partner, having first invested in Scodix technology nearly a decade ago. In a definitive vote of trust in Scodix’s innovation and reliability, the Italian printing pioneer will add the Scodix Ultra 7000 SHD to its existing print offering as a second, dedicated powerhouse to drive new growth.

Based in Italy, Simeoni Arti Grafiche has built a reputation for innovation and high-end print quality. Under the leadership of founder and CEO Silvano Simeoni, the company will utilize the Scodix Ultra 7000 SHD to unlock new creative possibilities in the Signage & Display and High-End Packaging sectors. While the new press is also designed to handle corrugated media, Simeoni’s strategic focus will center on the "premiumization" of rigid materials and complex textured substrates, including Dibond, acrylic, Forex, and foam board.

Silvano Simeoni, Founder and CEO of Simeoni Arti Grafiche, comments: "Our relationship with Scodix began nearly ten years ago, and our first machine is still a vital part of our print offering today. Choosing to add a second Scodix press, the new Ultra 7000 SHD, is a clear statement of our trust in Scodix’s category-defining technology. While we see the new press’s potential in corrugated, our true passion lies in the transformation of rigid and textured materials. Our new press will allow us to offer our customers a level of tactile sophistication and visual impact on heavy-duty substrates that simply didn't exist in the digital realm until now."

Eli Grinberg, Scodix CEO and co-founder, adds: "There is no greater compliment than a long-term partner, like Simeoni Arti Grafiche, returning to us for their next phase of growth. We are thrilled that Silvano and his team are the first to adopt the new Scodix Ultra 7000 SHD. By bringing Scodix’s technology to rigid substrates, we are empowering printers to enter high-margin markets that were previously unreachable. This installation, supported by our partners at HEIDELBERG Italy, proves once again that Scodix leads where others follow."

Today’s sale highlights the strength of the expanded strategic partnership between Scodix and HEIDELBERG Italy. Since 2013, HEIDELBERG Italy has led the distribution of the Scodix Ultra Series, ensuring Italian printers have access to a complete end-to-end workflow, from prepress to high-definition embellishment, supported by world-class local service.

Simeoni Arti Grafiche and HEIDELBERG Italy will join Scodix at ‘Corrugated' @ The FESPA Global Print Expo, May 19–22 at the Fira de Barcelona (Booth 3-A151). Attendees can witness live demonstrations of the Scodix Ultra 7000 SHD and experience the "wow factor" of high-definition finishes on a variety of rigid materials.

About Scodix

Scodix Ltd. is the world leader in digital embellishments, with over 400 customers worldwide. Since its founding in 2007, Scodix has transformed the digital enhancement industry. The Scodix Ultra series offers a range of embellishment applications, including foil, varnish, and 3D embossing, all from a single platform. Scodix is committed to sustainability and innovation, offering certified recyclable and minimal environmental impact solutions. https://scodix.com/

About HEIDELBERG

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is a leading technology company that has stood for innovation, quality, and reliability in mechanical engineering worldwide for 175 years. As a total solution provider, HEIDELBERG is driving development in packaging and digital printing. HEIDELBERG Italy leads the distribution of Scodix solutions in the Italian market, providing comprehensive sales, service, and consumable support.

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