Sargia Finalizes MMRTS Patent Positioning, Advancing Global Trading Integrity Through Native Compliance Architecture

LA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sargia Inc ., a pioneer in global financial infrastructure research and development, today officially announced the completion of the global patent rights declaration for its core technology, MMRTS (Multi-Market-Maker Risk Transfer Signal System), under Patent Application Number: HK22025115536.6.Sargia Inc. states that the patent filing serves to establish a clear legal boundary for the technology, ensuring that the Finger Trader system maintains absolute technical defense while providing a high-efficiency trading environment. Driven by its commitment to advancing financial technology standards, Sargia Inc. will grant access to the structural logic of this technology exclusively to global financial regulators, assisting authorities in understanding how "physical-layer code restrictions" can eliminate compliance blind spots in the market.I. Market Validation: Scaling Growth Driven by Technical TrustAs of the first quarter of 2026, the Finger Trader system, powered by the MMRTS protocol, has surpassed a monthly trading signal volume of $2.5 billion USD. This milestone demonstrates the urgent market demand for infrastructure equipped with "structural security." Sargia Inc. maintains that financial integrity must be converted into inviolable, low-level physical logic to ensure absolute transparency.II. MMRTS Patent Architecture: Finger-Tiered Signal Logic and Real-Time TransparencyThe MMRTS patent utilizes a proprietary dual-signal parallel verification mechanism, establishing an immutable "Digital Balance" at the technical level. Notably, both core instructions are pushed and displayed in real-time on the official system website, allowing global participants to witness the live generation of every signal:FVOS (Finger Verification Order Signal): At the instant a command is captured, the system generates an FVOS with a unique cryptographic Hash. This records all original parameters of the order, ensuring that the trading intent is locked at the moment of generation with legal-grade security, making it impossible to alter retroactively.FVVS (Finger Verification Volume Signal): This signal monitors real-time capacity across multiple nodes. The FVVS ensures that every outgoing signal is backed by successfully locked physical asset capacity.Technical Barrier: Through real-time verification on the official website, FVOS and FVVS form an "Atomic Proof"—if the FVVS indicates insufficient capacity, the FVOS will not be generated. This transparency eliminates ghost quotes and unbacked trades at the source, allowing all market participants to witness the real-time fluctuations of asset capacity.III. Structural Justice: Native Compliance and Real-Time EvidenceThe MMRTS patent reinforces the depth of regulatory defense:Native Embedded KYC Locking: The system encapsulates Know Your Customer (KYC) verification as a physical prerequisite for signal generation. If a node lacks verified compliance status, MMRTS automatically blocks its signal transmission, physically preventing institutions from bypassing KYC protocols.2-of-3 Digital Signature Asset Protection: Utilizing Hardware Security Modules (HSM) for multi-party signatures ensures a rigorous balance of power regarding asset control, preventing unauthorized fund movements.SHA-256 Append-Only Logs: Every millisecond of FVOS and FVVS fluctuation is written into an unmodifiable Hash chain, providing zero-latency evidence for technical audits.IV. Patent Protection and Regulatory ExchangeSargia Inc. emphasizes that this public disclosure is intended to protect technical sovereignty and prevent unauthorized replication. To fulfill its role in industry optimization, Sargia Inc. will offer structural logic references to international financial regulators (such as ASIC, JFSA, SFC, etc.) exclusively via private technical exchanges."We filed this patent to establish a physical boundary for integrity," stated the spokesperson for Sargia Inc. "The FVOS and FVVS instructions displayed in real-time on our website are a testament to our technical confidence. These technical details are strictly protected by patent law and are not open to market participants. We share the underlying logic exclusively with regulators to optimize the global financial order."V. About Sargia Inc.Headquartered in Osaka, Japan, Sargia Inc. focuses on developing next-generation Regulatory Technology (RegTech) infrastructure. Its Finger Trader system utilizes the patented MMRTS protocol to provide a highly transparent, role-isolated environment for compliant institutions worldwide.

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