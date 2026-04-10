From $1.5M to $2.5B 1666x Explosive Growth in Just 4 Months: Finger Trader’s Monthly Signal Volume Surpasses $2.5 B

Osaka-based Sargia Inc. Disrupts Financial Infrastructure with 7 Years of R&D and AI-Driven Compliance Tools

NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sargia Inc., a fintech innovator headquartered in the commercial hub of Osaka, Japan, today announced a landmark operational milestone. Its flagship financial infrastructure platform, Finger Trader , has seen its monthly transaction signal volume skyrocket from $1.5 million to $2.5 billion within just four months of launch—an exponential growth of over 1666x.The live counter displaying the verified transaction signal volume can be viewed on the official website:This achievement is the culmination of seven years of intensive research and development. It signals the rapid global ascent of a new generation of technology-driven, neutral financial infrastructure designed for the modern regulatory era.I. Defining the Core Logic: Pure Technical Infrastructure, Not a BrokerTo ensure global compliance and trust, Sargia Inc. strictly defines the operational boundaries of Finger Trader. The platform serves exclusively as a "Pure Technical Infrastructure Provider":• Non-Execution Entity: Finger Trader is NOT a broker, NOT an exchange, and NOT an asset management firm. The platform does not match orders or execute trade instructions.• Non-Custodial Framework: The platform adheres to a "Non-Custodial" principle. It does not hold user funds or participate in clearing. Capital remains securely within the users' own brokerage accounts or designated custodial institutions.• Neutral "Technical Validator": Finger Trader acts as a high-precision "Digital Notary" for the financial world. It focuses on the high-speed transmission and authenticity verification of trading signals, ensuring data remains untampered and transparent throughout its journey.II. RegTech: Algorithmic Integrity and AI-Powered TransparencyDuring its seven-year R&D phase, Sargia prioritized "Compliance" and "Fairness" in its underlying code, creating a system that serves both market participants and regulatory bodies:• Unchangeable Proprietary Algorithms: Utilizing self-developed communication and encryption algorithms, Finger Trader ensures absolute fairness and full-chain traceability. Once data is generated, it is locked at the source, technologically eliminating the possibility of "black-box" manipulation.• Exclusive Regulatory Portal: Finger Trader provides a dedicated administrative entrance and auditing tools for regulatory authorities.• AI-Powered Monitoring: The built-in AI Regulatory Model analyzes massive signal flows in real-time, identifying and alerting on abnormal trading behaviors. This shifts compliance from "post-event auditing" to "real-time monitoring," significantly reducing the burden on regulators.III. Market Feedback: Growth Driven by the "Transparency Dividend"Regarding the 1666x growth rate, Sargia Inc. remains humble, viewing these figures as a reflection of the long-suppressed market demand for "Fairness and Transparency":• Riding the Global Trend: Amid tightening global regulations, Finger Trader’s "Infrastructure-only" model directly addresses the industry’s pain points.• Accelerating Market Maker Ecosystem: Because Finger Trader’s clear boundaries eliminate legal and compliance conflicts, top-tier global liquidity providers are integrating at an unprecedented pace. Currently, multiple Tier-1 Market Makers (MMs) are joining every month. As of today, the platform has officially signed another major institutional market maker.IV. Industry Impact: An Osaka Challenger on the Global StageThe rapid rise of the Finger Trader ecosystem is challenging the long-standing dominance of closed, legacy systems like MT5 (MetaTrader 5).As an Osaka-based firm, Sargia brings the precision of Japanese craftsmanship to the global financial arena. We are challenging the old standards of opaque interests and unverifiable data inherent in traditional platforms. The market has proven that professional institutions now prefer transparent, neutral "Technical Protocols" over closed black boxes.V. Future Outlook: Reaching the Trillion-Dollar MilestoneSargia Inc. is confident in the historical transition toward modular financial markets:• Trillion-Dollar Forecast: Due to the network effect, Sargia expects Finger Trader’s monthly signal volume to surpass the $1 Trillion threshold within the next three years.• Global Standard Protocol: We will continue to iterate our AI regulatory algorithms, aiming to make Finger Trader the universal validation standard for signals across multiple asset classes and jurisdictions.About Sargia Inc.Sargia Inc. is a fintech startup based in Osaka, Japan, specializing in high-performance trading infrastructure. Committed to "Technological Autonomy" and "Neutrality," Sargia leverages advanced algorithms and AI to build a more transparent, secure, and efficient foundation for global financial markets.

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