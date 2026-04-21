From Accounting Logic to Physical Settlement: Sargia Unveils MMRTS Patent

Paradigm Shift in Financial Transaction Logic: Sargia Inc. Defines Physical Verification Standards via MMRTS Patent

Recent media coverage has highlighted Finger Trader as a system designed to support structured data transmission and infrastructure-level integration across financial institutions” — Asahi News

NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sargia Inc. has officially disclosed the technical and philosophical architecture of its MMRTS (22025115536.6) patent. This release aims to clarify market discussions and define a new standard for financial integrity through "Pre-Verification" of capital.I. Seven Years of R&D: Bridging the Semantic GapThis patent is the culmination of seven years of R&D, focused on resolving the deep "Semantic Gap" between financial risk management and technical execution.* Semantic Alignment: Sargia has translated the concept of "Fiduciary Duty" into immutable code, turning "Asset Parity" into a physical law of "No Verification, No Signal."II. Technical Core: FVVS & FVOS as the "Physical Settlement Switch"MMRTS defines two core technical commands to act as the gatekeepers of integrity:* FVVS (Finger Verification Volume Signal): Monitors and locks asset capacity in real-time.* FVOS (Finger Verification Order Signal): Ensures the authenticity and authorization of the instruction via Hardware Security Modules (HSM).* Pre-Verification Approval: Only when FVVS and FVOS are triggered and aligned simultaneously is the capital verification deemed "Passed" at a physical level, allowing the Risk Transfer Signal (RTS) to be generated.III. Physical Protection: Vessels, Lifeboats, and "Overcapacity"* Licensing vs. Real-Time Safety: A regulatory license grants the right to sail, but Real-Time Capacity acts as the "Lifeboat."* Preventing Overload: Trading without sufficient capital backing is "Overloading." MMRTS acts as an automated guardrail, suspending signal generation at the millisecond of detection to protect an institution’s solvency and reputation.IV. Ending "Accounting Logic": Pre-Verification vs. Post-Facto RemedySargia identifies the reliance on "Accounting Logic" (post-facto recording) as the root cause of systemic fraud.* The Audit Lag: Quarterly audits are "financial archaeology." This lag creates a vacuum where fraud can hide.* Transaction Logic over Marketing: Demonstrating capital capacity at the point of trade is more practical than spending millions on marketing or post-facto insurance. Integrity requires no advertising; it only requires real-time verification.V. Patent Architecture: A Hardware-Locked Evidence Chain* Dual-Signature & HSM: Security is anchored in hardware via HSM-certified signatures.* Append-Only Logs: All verification outcomes are stored in immutable logs, ensuring physical truth and legal traceability.VI. Vision: Finger Trader as the Vessel, MMRTS as the SoulThe Finger Trader system is merely the physical vessel for the MMRTS logic.* Core Mission: Our objective is to utilize "Pre-Verification" to systematically eliminate the environment for defaults and data fraud.* Social Contribution: We offer this technology as a public utility to help regulators, institutions, and users foster a global financial environment that is real, equitable, and verifiable."We define integrity as a physical constraint. MMRTS functions as a global automated gateway: if liquidity is not physically verified and locked at the node, the transaction remains closed—effectively replacing marketing narratives with physical accountability. Through our multi-node architecture, the system ensures that every signal is backed by the reality of possession. We aim to contribute this new standard of 'Physical Certainty' to the financial world—ensuring the right to trade is always preceded by the ability to fulfill." Stated the Sargia team. "This is our practical contribution to the global financial integrity ecosystem."

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