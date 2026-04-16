Nadia Yacoub Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nadia Yacoub, founder of PersonalHour Pilates US, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where she shares how integrating technology with wellness can create more accessible and impactful health solutions.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence.You can find out more about the show by visiting their Next Level CEO official website In her episode, Yacoub explores how to make wellness more accessible through innovation, and breaks down how combining smart technology, high quality equipment, and community driven experiences can support consistent, long-term health outcomes.Nadia’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/nadia-yacoub

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