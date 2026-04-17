DeviQA Launches Dedicated AI/ML Testing Practice to Address Growing Demand for Reliable AI-Powered Products

DeviQA introduces proprietary testing framework designed specifically for AI systems, LLM-based applications, and intelligent product features

The way software behaves has fundamentally changed, and so must the way it's tested” — Oleg Sadikov, CEO of DeviQA

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeviQA, a leading software quality assurance company with over 16 years of experience and a global client portfolio, today announced the launch of its dedicated AI/ML Testing practice – a new service vertical built to address the unique quality and reliability challenges that AI-driven products present.

As AI capabilities move from experimental features to core product infrastructure, traditional QA approaches are proving insufficient. Deterministic test scripts, fixed expected outputs, and standard regression frameworks were not designed for systems where behavior is probabilistic, context-dependent, and shaped by model updates rather than code changes alone.

"We've spent the last 4 years working with AI-integrated products and identified clear patterns in where quality breaks down: model drift, prompt sensitivity, inconsistent outputs under edge-case inputs. Our new practice gives product teams a structured way to catch these issues before they reach users," said Oleg Sadikov, CEO of DeviQA.

Introducing the AIVT Framework

At the core of DeviQA's AI/ML Testing practice is the proprietary AIVT (AI Validation & Trust) Framework – a testing methodology developed specifically for non-deterministic systems. Unlike conventional QA, AIVT focuses on four dimensions of AI product quality: output consistency, behavioral boundaries, safety and bias exposure, and integration resilience. The framework is designed to complement existing CI/CD pipelines and adapt to both standalone AI products and embedded intelligent features within larger platforms.

Who It's Built For

The practice is designed for product and engineering teams building or scaling AI-powered applications, including LLM-based interfaces, recommendation engines, document processing tools, intelligent automation workflows, and AI copilots embedded in SaaS platforms. DeviQA's AI/ML testing services are available as standalone engagements or as an extension to existing QA partnerships.

About DeviQA

DeviQA is a dedicated software quality assurance company helping product teams across fintech, healthtech, SaaS, and e-commerce build reliable, high-performing software. With 300+ engineers, DeviQA has delivered QA services for 300+ clients globally, including companies backed by leading venture firms.

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