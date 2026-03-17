DeviQA Launches Self-Healing Test Architecture to Eliminate Test Maintenance Bottlenecks

DeviQA introduces self-healing test architecture to eliminate test maintenance bottlenecks, reduce QA effort, and improve automation stability.

With self-healing architecture, we’re removing that burden. Tests adapt to the product, not the other way around.” — Oleg Sadikov, Founder & CEO of DeviQA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeviQA, a global provider of software testing services, announced the launch of its self-healing test architecture, designed to eliminate one of the most persistent challenges in test automation — fragile and high-maintenance test suites.

As software systems evolve rapidly, traditional automation frameworks often fail to keep up. Minor UI or workflow changes can break test scripts, forcing QA teams to spend significant time on maintenance instead of delivering value.

DeviQA’s new architecture addresses this issue directly.

A shift from fragile automation to adaptive testing

The self-healing test architecture introduces intelligent mechanisms that automatically detect changes in application behavior and update test scenarios accordingly, without manual intervention.

This approach allows teams to maintain stable test coverage even as applications continuously evolve.

“Test automation was supposed to reduce effort, but in many cases, it created a new layer of complexity,” said Oleg Sadikov, Founder & CEO of DeviQA.

Key capabilities of the new architecture

- Automatic test adaptation. Tests update dynamically when UI elements or workflows change

- Reduced maintenance overhead. Minimizes time spent fixing broken test scripts

- Improved test stability. Significantly lowers flakiness in CI/CD pipelines

- Continuous regression coverage. Ensures critical workflows remain tested across every release

- Scalable automation foundation. Supports growing applications without exponential QA effort

Solving a critical industry problem

According to internal research, QA teams spend up to 40% of their automation effort maintaining existing test suites. This slows down release cycles and reduces the ROI of automation initiatives.

DeviQA’s self-healing approach redefines how automation is built and maintained, shifting focus from script maintenance to product quality.

Built on 16+ years of QA expertise

The architecture is backed by DeviQA’s extensive experience in delivering testing services across industries including healthcare, fintech, and enterprise SaaS.

It combines:

- proven QA methodologies

- intelligent automation practices

- real-world implementation insights

Enabling faster, more reliable releases

By removing the need for constant test maintenance, companies can:

- accelerate release cycles

- reduce QA costs

- improve product stability

- scale testing without scaling teams

The self-healing test architecture is now available as part of DeviQA’s test automation services and can be integrated into existing QA processes and CI/CD pipelines.

About DeviQA

DeviQA is a global provider of software testing services, helping organizations build reliable, scalable, and high-performing digital products. With over 16 years of experience, DeviQA specializes in advanced test automation, QA strategy, and quality engineering for complex software systems.



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