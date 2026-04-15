SB1503 Marks a Major Step in Recognizing Arizona’s Airborne First Responders

Governor Hobbs’ signing of SB1503 is a meaningful and necessary step forward for Arizona’s public safety community. This legislation rightly recognizes that the pilots who serve alongside our troopers, often in the most critical, life-saving moments, are first responders in every sense of the word.

For the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS), this change is deeply personal. Earlier this year, we lost one of our own, Aviation Supervisor Robert Skankey, a dedicated pilot who served with courage and distinction. While no law can ease that loss, this action ensures that his service, and the service of those who continue to take to the air in support of our mission, is fully recognized.

Colonel Jeffrey Glover, Director of the AZDPS, added: “We are grateful to Governor Hobbs and the Legislature for their leadership, and for ensuring that those who protect our communities from the air are honored equally with those who serve on the ground. At AZDPS, we remain committed to taking care of our own, both in life and in loss.”