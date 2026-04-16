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Re: ROAD CLOSURE - I 89 NB NORTH OF EXIT 8

Roadway is now open.  


Jaime Breadmore

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II,CTO

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

3294 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173


From: Campbell, Shelly via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, April 15, 2026 5:59 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: ROAD CLOSURE - I 89 NB NORTH OF EXIT 8

 

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State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berling State Police 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 northbound just north of Exit 8 in Montpelier will be shut down due to all traffic due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.


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Re: ROAD CLOSURE - I 89 NB NORTH OF EXIT 8

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