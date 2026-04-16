Re: ROAD CLOSURE - I 89 NB NORTH OF EXIT 8
Roadway is now open.
Jaime Breadmore
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II,CTO
Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP
3294 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Phone - 1(802)878-7111
Fax - 1(802)878-3173
Sent: Wednesday, April 15, 2026 5:59 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: ROAD CLOSURE - I 89 NB NORTH OF EXIT 8
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berling State Police
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 northbound just north of Exit 8 in Montpelier will be shut down due to all traffic due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
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