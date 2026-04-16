Re: ROAD CLOSURE - I 89 NB NORTH OF EXIT 8

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berling State Police

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 northbound just north of Exit 8 in Montpelier will be shut down due to all traffic due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



