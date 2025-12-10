All Points Announces Exciting New DTRA Mentor-Protégé Agreement with Biotech Firm iXPressGenes

MERRITT ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Points Logistics, LLC (All Points) , a trusted leader providing government solutions with a proven track record in mission-critical environments, is proud to announce the award of a new agreement under the Department of Defense (DoD) Mentor-Protégé Program. This renewed collaboration with iXPressGenes supports the strategic objectives of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) mission, which centers on countering weapons of mass destruction and emerging biological threats.All Points will provide subject matter expertise to help iXpressGenes advance its biotechnology and RNA-analysis capabilities under the DTRA DoD Mentor-Protégé Agreement. This partnership directly supports DTRA’s CWMD mission by accelerating the maturation and technology transfer of iXpressGenes’ dysregulation-based exposure detection platform—an innovative method for identifying early gene-expression changes caused by exposure to biological agents. By strengthening iXpressGenes’ improved processes, technical assistance, and transition readiness, All Points will help bring this breakthrough capability closer to operational use while expanding the Defense Industrial Base and supporting DTRA’s long-term workforce and mission needs.“This partnership with All Points strengthens our ability to deliver dysregulation-based exposure detection tools that directly support DTRA’s CWMD mission,” said John Schmitt, CEO of iXpressGenes. “All Points’ expertise will accelerate the transition of our RNA-analysis technology into real-world defense applications, improving early threat detection and advancing national security.”All Points’ protégé, iXpressGenes, will continue to benefit from a proven project management methodology built on the Project Management Institute (PMI) Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) and defense industry best practices.“All Points is proud to continue our partnership with iXpressGenes,” said Phil Monkress, All Points CEO. “As a Mentor, our focus is on helping advance technologies that give our military an edge and strengthen national security. This continued partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovation and mission success.”All Points remains steadfast in its mission to empower innovative small businesses, strengthen the defense supply chain, and deliver results for its federal partners.About iXpressGenesiXpressGenes is advancing the understanding of trauma's impact on health through innovative biological research. They are developing solutions designed to provide insights into the body's response to stress well before traditional symptoms may appear. They aim to equip healthcare providers with objective data, supporting a more proactive and informed approach to care that seeks to improve long-term wellness outcomes. To learn more about iXpressGenes, visit www.ixpressgenes.com/ About All PointsEstablished in 1997 as a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB), All Points Logistics LLC has operations in multiple states across the country and has grown into a leading solution provider to a diverse array of government and commercial customers. All Points offers development and systems integration in mission-critical domains such as space, defense and cyber. Our dedicated and diverse team has award-winning expertise in software development, IT services, modeling and simulation, integrated logistics, and other specialties. For more information, visit allpointsllc.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.