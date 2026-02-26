Independent Benchmark Study Finds Impetus LeapLogic™ Outperforms Native Automated Database Migration Tools

Impetus LeapLogic™

Research reveals that LeapLogic delivers significantly higher conversion accuracy, faster transformation and time savings compared to native vendor alternatives

Our data shows that LeapLogic outperforms native migration solutions. With advantages twice exceeding 100% in comparison to the alternatives, LeapLogic minimizes manual effort & maximizes conversions.” — William McKnight, President, McKnight Consulting Group

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impetus Technologies , a leader in software-led data engineering and agentic AI services and solutions, today announced the results of an independent benchmark study conducted by McKnight Consulting Group (MCG). The study found that Impetus LeapLogic ™ significantly outperforms native automated database migration tools like Databricks Lakebridge, Snowflake SnowConvert, and AWS Schema Conversion Tool (SCT). When benchmarked against these tools in real-world scenarios, LeapLogic consistently demonstrated superior conversion accuracy and transformation speed, while reducing the overall migration effort.The study employed real-world representative workload scenarios to rigorously assess each tool for accuracy, efficiency, and reliability in converting complex database schemas and code. To ensure in-depth evaluation in line with real-world scenarios, results from the sample set were extrapolated across three project tiers ranging from 7,000 to 45,000 artifacts.Key findings of the benchmark report:LeapLogic consistently delivered superior results across all tested dimensions when compared to native database migration tools.Highlights below:• Conversion accuracy: Up to 348% higher conversion accuracy across all artifact types (SQL, ETL, and BI).• Efficiency gains: Up to 94% reduction in manual conversion effort, saving 103K+ engineering hours in large migrations.• Project acceleration: Over 85% faster transformation of artifacts, with up to 49% reduction in overall migration timelines for large-scale projects.• Reduced risk and costs: Up to 70% reduction in migration scope through automated workload discovery, dependency mapping, and complexity analysis.• Full-spectrum capabilities: Beyond traditional database migration, LeapLogic can modernize entire enterprise data estates—with support for ETL and Orchestration, EDW/Hadoop, Mainframe, Analytics and Reporting BI.The benchmark report attributes LeapLogic’s advantages to its comprehensive multi-step approach covering assessment, conversion, validation, and operationalization. The study also highlights LeapLogic’s AI augmentation capability which will enable enterprises to leverage Impetus’ custom Llama-based LLM or their public/private models—further extending LeapLogic’s intelligent transformation and performance advantages.“Today, data estate modernization isn’t just a technical decision—it’s a strategic imperative for maximizing performance, optimizing costs, and ensuring contextual, reliable AI and agentic AI outcomes,” said Nachiket Deshpande, CEO, Impetus Technologies. “This rigorous benchmark study validates what our customers have always known—LeapLogic enables not just the fastest, but also the most accurate and risk-free possible transformation journey to a cloud-native stack.”"Our data shows that LeapLogic outperforms native solutions like Databricks Lakebridge, AWS SCT, and SnowConvert AI in key areas, showcasing superior conversion accuracy and significant efficiency gains. With advantages twice exceeding 100% in comparison to the alternatives, LeapLogic minimizes manual effort and maximizes conversions," said William McKnight, President, McKnight Consulting Group.The report aims to help organizations make informed decisions about their data estate modernization strategies and ensure a successful transition to their target environment. Read it here: https://www.impetus.com/independent-benchmark-report-leaplogic-outperforms-native-migration-tools/ About Impetus TechnologiesImpetus Technologies enables the Intelligent Enterprise™ with advanced data engineering, cloud, and innovative software-led Agentic AI industry services and solutions. With a proven track record in delivering modernization at scale, Impetus helps global enterprises unlock data responsibly for GenAI and accelerate digital transformation. Backed by deep engineering expertise, strong strategic technology partnerships, and a culture of innovation, Impetus drives growth, efficiency, and competitive advantage for leading organizations worldwide.For more information, visit www.impetus.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.