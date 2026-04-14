Governor Abbott Encourages Water Development Grant Applications

TEXAS, April 14 - April 14, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today encouraged Texas water entities to apply for over $1 billion in grants through the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) Water Supply and Infrastructure Grant opportunity (WSIG) to further improve Texas' water supply and update Texas' water infrastructure.

"Water is a precious resource that must be safeguarded," said Governor Abbott. "This year, Texas made monumental investments to further provide Texans with reliable water sources. I encourage eligible political subdivisions and water entities across the state to apply for funding through the Texas Water Development Board Water Supply and Infrastructure Grants to help secure Texas’ water future for generations to come."

Last year, Governor Abbott declared a water infrastructure investment an emergency item to help address the needs of Texans and communities in every corner of the state. By signing Senate Bill 7 and House Joint Resolution 7 into law, the state delivered the largest generational investment in Texas water infrastructure in history, providing a $20 billion for both new water supply and repairing of existing infrastructure.

Additionally, Governor Abbott signed House Bill 500 into law to allow TWDB to provide 100% grant funding for eligible water supply and water infrastructure projects. Eligible project types include water supply and water infrastructure improvements or system replacements, as well as reuse efforts, such as addressing real or apparent water loss, or resolving Texas Commission on Environmental Quality violations.

Full applications are due by Thursday, July 30, 2026. Find full application details and instructions on the WSIG webpage to ensure all required application materials are included.

Those interested may attend an upcoming webinar to learn more about the WSIG implementation from the TWDB. Sign up here:

Thursday, April 23

10:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Register now for the April webinar

Wednesday, May 13

10:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Register for the May webinar